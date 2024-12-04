Netflix just got my favorite comedy movie of 2024 — and it’s 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

Movies don’t come much more R-rated than "Kneecap." This comedy biopic about the Irish hip-hop group of the same name is probably the most outrageous movie I’ve ever seen. This is definitely not a flick you want to watch with your parents. But you’d be a fool to dismiss it as tacky smut. There’s much more to “Kneecap” than just curse words and adult scenes.

I’ve seen a lot of movies this year (101 in theaters to be exact), and “Kneecap” ranks right up there with the best of them. It’s not only the funniest movie I’ve seen over the past 12 months, but one of the most relentlessly entertaining. Plus, as somebody with deep roots in Northern Ireland (both my parents are from there), its exploration of Irish identity, and the region’s unique political and social challenges spoke to me on a personal level.

Earlier this week (Dec. 2), “Kneecap” was added to Netflix in the U.S., and I’m delighted to see it make its way over to the world’s biggest streaming service as it’s an opportunity for even more people to experience this wild ride. So, if you want to watch something on Netflix that will make you cry with laughter, here’s why “Kneecap” needs to be headlining your watchlist.

What is ‘Kneecap’ about?

KNEECAP | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

“Kneecap” chronicles the origins and rise of the Belfast-based rap trio of the same name. On the surface that sounds like a pretty standard pitch for a musical biopic, but what makes “Kneecap” a little different is that the band plays themselves. Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (aka DJ Próvaí) all play (fictionalized) versions of themselves.

Set in the deprived area of West Belfast, self-declared “low-life scum” Liam Óg and Naoise live a wild lifestyle of late-night raves and obscene amounts of illegal substances. However, a chance encounter with a bored school teacher named JJ results in the formulation of a hip-hop act that has rapidly become an unlikely voice for the ongoing Civil Rights movement.

Championing their Irish ancestry by rapping in their country’s native tongue, the band quickly grows a fanbase but also faces criticism for their outrageous behavior and outspoken political views. As they rise in prominence, they must overcome pushback on all sides and ultimately find themselves leading the charge to preserve the Irish language.

‘Kneecap’ is crude, clever and well-crafted

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics / BFI)

I said it up top, but it bears repeating, “Kneecap” certainly earns its R-rating. Described as a “sex, drugs and hip-hop biopic” the movie is crammed full of explicit content, but it’s crude streak isn’t a negative. And strangely, all the cursing makes the movie oddly charming. There's an impishness to the members of Kneecap, and you’ll quickly find yourself rooting for them. Even when they often make situations much worse for themselves.

It helps that the central trio prove themselves to be just as capable actors as they are rappers. I found Liam Óg’s performance particularly compelling, and while the trio all get a roughly equal amount of screen time, Liam does feel like the main character overall. Perhaps that’s because he’s used as the narrator for some very funny voiceovers. And those craving a more familiar face will be pleased to see Michael Fassbender pop up in a strong supporting role.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Rich Reppiatt (who acts as both writer and director) does an excellent job finding the right tone throughout “Kneecap.” The movie is half raucous comedy and half engaging reflection on the political unrest that has (frustratingly) come to define Northern Ireland for too many people. Reppiatt finds the perfect balance between the two, which results in a hugely entertaining movie with a genuinely worthwhile point to make.

Naturally, fans of Kneecap’s music will love this one (heck, I suspect dedicated fans will have watched the movie several times already), but even if you don’t care for their particular brand of aggressive rapping you’ll still find plenty to enjoy here. From the outrageous situations the band gets themselves into, to the quite sweet love story at the narrative’s heart.

Stream ‘Kneecap’ on Netflix right now

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Don’t just take my word for it that “Kneecap” is one of the best movies of 2024. I’m far from the only viewer who got swept up in the anarchistic energy and potty humor of this vibrant comedy. “Kneecap” currently holds a very impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes , and its viewers score is very similar at 95%. This is a flick critics and audiences both loved.

The site’s Critics Consensus reads, “A rebellious anthem for cultural preservation, Kneecap is as shaggy, rambunctious, and lovable as the eponymous hip hop group at its center” and that’s a great encapsulation of what makes “Kneecap” such a special wee (that’s a Northern Ireland term for little) movie.

I had a few friends tell me over the summer that “Kneecap” wasn’t even playing in their local movie theater, so considering its limited release, it can be forgiven if you missed this movie in cinemas. However, now that it’s on Netflix (or Prime Video for viewers in the U.K.), you really have no excuse to skip this fantastic flick. “Kneecap” is a classic underdog story with a modern twist, and it’ll have you belly laughing throughout. And then probably adding a few Kneecap tunes to your Spotify playlist.

Watch "Kneecap" on Netflix now