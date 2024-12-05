How to watch 'Paris Has Fallen' online from anywhere – stream TV drama from anywhere

"Paris Has Fallen" – a new TV series inspired by the Gerard Butler film franchise – is a flashback to the kind of explosive action that was so popular in the 1980s. Think "Die Hard" meets "The Rock" with a modern twist.

Here's how to watch "Paris Has Fallen" from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Vincent (played by Tewfik Jallab), a French protection officer, and Zara (Ritu Arya), a British MI6 operative, team up after a terrorist attack but are things what they seem? There's a terrorist who can't be bought or reasoned with and, it seems, a larger conspiracy threatening Paris. The two agents find themselves in a race against time to save thousands of lives.

It's not the most original story in the world but true to the "Has Fallen" franchise and that's no bad thing. The cast and several modern narrative twists mark it out as something more than derivative. It works and the only remaining question is which city's landmarks will be under threat in the next small screen version of the Butler vehicle.

Read on to see the ways you can watch "Paris Has Fallen" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch for "Paris Has Fallen' for FREE

Lucky viewers in Australia can watch 'Paris Has Fallen' for free on SBS On Demand. All eight episodes streaming now.

And in Canada, viewers can binge season 1 for free on CTV.

Traveling abroad? No problem. Simply use a VPN to access your usual free streaming service from anywhere in the world. We favor NordVPN, which is currently available at a discount of up to 70%. More info further down the page.

How to watch 'Paris Has Fallen' online in the U.S.

"Paris Has Fallen" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Friday, December 6 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get a 30 day free trial.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $10.99/month.

In the market for a full-on cable replacement service? All Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'Paris Has Fallen' from anywhere in the world

If "Paris Has Fallen" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian streaming service, select an Aussie server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — SBS On Demand, for example — and watch "Paris Has Fallen" free online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Paris Has Fallen' around the world

Disney Plus has picked up the U.S. rights to "Paris Has Fallen" but other broadcasters around the world also have the eight-part action series.

• Australia (FREE) — SBS On Demand

• Canada (FREE) — CTV

• U.K. — Amazon Prime Video (30-day FREE trial)

If "Paris Has Fallen" is not showing where you are, don't forget you can access your domestic streaming platform by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

'Paris Has Fallen' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: Terrorists storm the British Embassy in Paris; French Defense Minister Philippe Bardin seems to be the real target of Jacob Pearce.Terrorists storm the British Embassy in Paris; French Defense Minister Philippe Bardin seems to be the real target of Jacob Pearce.

Terrorists storm the British Embassy in Paris; French Defense Minister Philippe Bardin seems to be the real target of Jacob Pearce.Terrorists storm the British Embassy in Paris; French Defense Minister Philippe Bardin seems to be the real target of Jacob Pearce. S01 E02: Vincent and Zara join an anti-terrorist task force set up to dismantle Pearce's group, determined to get revenge for having been betrayed in Afghanistan; they track down the arms trafficker used in the embassy attack.

Vincent and Zara join an anti-terrorist task force set up to dismantle Pearce's group, determined to get revenge for having been betrayed in Afghanistan; they track down the arms trafficker used in the embassy attack. S01 E03: Jacob tries to reach Cedric Duval and Beatrice Paquin; Vincent and Zara attempt to get to them before he can.

Jacob tries to reach Cedric Duval and Beatrice Paquin; Vincent and Zara attempt to get to them before he can. S01 E04: Zara and Vincent's pursuit of Pearce leads them even up into the sky; they finally understand the lengths Pearce will go to avenge the people he loved.

Zara and Vincent's pursuit of Pearce leads them even up into the sky; they finally understand the lengths Pearce will go to avenge the people he loved. S01 E05: Pearce gives Juliette a deadline, but an investigative breakthrough puts Zara and Vincent back on top; Zara and Vincent must decide who they are willing to harm to capture Pearce; Pearce asks himself who he is willing to sacrifice.

Pearce gives Juliette a deadline, but an investigative breakthrough puts Zara and Vincent back on top; Zara and Vincent must decide who they are willing to harm to capture Pearce; Pearce asks himself who he is willing to sacrifice. S01 E06 : Jacob Pearce is in custody, but he still has one last card to play and he unleashes the full scale of his operation to escape; with the taskforce thrown into chaos, Zara and Vincent try their best to out-maneuver and maintain the upper hand.

: Jacob Pearce is in custody, but he still has one last card to play and he unleashes the full scale of his operation to escape; with the taskforce thrown into chaos, Zara and Vincent try their best to out-maneuver and maintain the upper hand. S01 E07: After Pearce's ultimatum, Zara and Vincent attempt a last-ditch effort to convert one of Jacob's allies, but persuading this key player to change sides proves no easy task.

After Pearce's ultimatum, Zara and Vincent attempt a last-ditch effort to convert one of Jacob's allies, but persuading this key player to change sides proves no easy task. S01 E08: With Jacob Pearce's plan in motion and the bomb's detonation imminent, Zara, Vincent and Juliette fear they must surrender to his ultimatum; but the time is against them and Pearce is hellbent on revenge; they must save Paris.

Official 'Paris Has Fallen' Trailer

Paris Has Fallen | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

'Paris Has Fallen' - Cast

Tewfik Jallab as Vincent

Ritu Arya as Zara

Sean Harris as Jacob

Emmanuelle Bercot as Juliette

Paul Gorostidi as Lucas

Ana Ularu as Freja

Camille Rutherford as Thea

Jérémie Covillault as Matis

Nagisa Morimoto as Simone

John Hopkins as Richard

Clémentine Baert as Celine

Amal Affani as Esin

Omar Mebrouk as Ruben

Nathan Willcocks as Philippe

Fred Ledoux as General

Jamie Maclachlan as Shaun

Kriss Dosanjh as Farid

Laurent Lucas as Pascal

Mehdi Meskar as Sami

