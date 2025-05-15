Nina (played by Rachel Hilson) is the first black female FBI agent while Jim (Josh Holloway) - in-between trying to get back to an episode of the Rockford Files - is the hotshot getaway driver and very cool anti-hero. Straightforward cop procedural? Erm... this is J.J. Abrams, so don't be ridiculous.

'Duster' - Streaming details "Duster" premieres worldwide on Thursday, May 15 on Max.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Max (Friday, May 16)

According to Abrams himself, "Duster" is very "Twisty and turny" - Abramspeak for literally anything could happen next but don't bother second-guessing him because it'll be something else. It is also shorthand for the texture and sinewy strength he builds into his shows. It's tight and over eight episodes just the right length.

Yes there are shootouts and car chases, but then there is depth to Jim and Nina and the excellent supporting cast and heart in the show which delivers grit and gloss for equal measure. The series is, believe it or not, also quite silly but not to the point that the stories suffer. You're going to love it.

How to watch 'Duster' online in the U.S.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'Duster' from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Duster" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Duster" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'Duster' online in Canada

You can watch "Duster" in Canada on the Crave streaming service which contains HBO's best titles. It lands on Thursday, May 15 and you can see our full episode guide at the bottom of this page.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Duster' in the U.K.

There is no release date for "Duster" in the U.K. yet but it could end up on Sky Atlantic soon. This will make it available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £31/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £9.99/month, though a special offer is currently allowing new subscribers to sign up for £6.99/month for a six-month minimum term.

Americans on vacation in the U.K. who want to catch the show now and just can't wait will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Duster' online in Australia

Aussies can catch "Duster" when it premieres on Max (now available Down Under) on Friday, May 16.

Plans start at AU$11.99/month and run up to a premium version of AU$21.99.

Not at home? Don't panic. You can still watch the show from your usual domestic streaming platform with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Official 'Duster' trailer

'Duster' - Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "Duster":

Season 01 Episode 01: "TBA" (Thursday, May 15)

S01 E02: "TBA" (Thursday, May 22)

S01 E03: "TBA" (Thursday, May 29)

S01 E04: "TBA" (Thursday, June 5)

S01 E05: "TBA" (Thursday, June 12)

S01 E06: "TBA" (Thursday, June 19)

S01 E07: "TBA" (Thursday, June 26)

S01 E08: "TBA" (Thursday, July 3)

'Duster' - Cast

Josh Holloway as Jim

Rachel Hilson as Nina

Keith David as Ezra

Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis

Greg Grunberg as Abbott

Camille Guaty as Izzy

Asivak Koostachin as Ewan

Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna

Benjamin Charles Watson

Corbin Bernsen as Wade Ellis

Gail O'Grady as Charlotte Dean-Ellis

Donal Logue as Sergeant Groomes

Kevin Chamberlin as Bob Temple

Sofia Vassilieva as Jessica-Lorraine Sims

Dan Tracy as Agent Chad Grant

Rob Tode as Anesthesiologist

Mikandrew as Angelo

Evan Jones

'Duster' FAQs

Why is the show called "Duster"? The Plymouth Duster is the name of the classic American automobile driven to great effect driven by Jim. It is a two-door coupe version of the compact-sized Plymouth Valiant marketed the company from 1970 to 1976.

Where have we seen Josh Holloway before? On "Lost" of course, the show that made J.J. Abrams back in 2004.

