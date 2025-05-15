How to watch J.J. Abrams' new action drama 'Duster' online from anywhere in the world
It's 1972 brothers and sisters so muscle cars, big collars and old values are back on the menu in this new action drama.
Nina (played by Rachel Hilson) is the first black female FBI agent while Jim (Josh Holloway) - in-between trying to get back to an episode of the Rockford Files - is the hotshot getaway driver and very cool anti-hero. Straightforward cop procedural? Erm... this is J.J. Abrams, so don't be ridiculous.
Here's how you can watch "Duster" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
"Duster" premieres worldwide on Thursday, May 15 on Max.
• U.S. — HBO/Max
• CAN — Crave
• AUS — Max (Friday, May 16)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
According to Abrams himself, "Duster" is very "Twisty and turny" - Abramspeak for literally anything could happen next but don't bother second-guessing him because it'll be something else. It is also shorthand for the texture and sinewy strength he builds into his shows. It's tight and over eight episodes just the right length.
Yes there are shootouts and car chases, but then there is depth to Jim and Nina and the excellent supporting cast and heart in the show which delivers grit and gloss for equal measure. The series is, believe it or not, also quite silly but not to the point that the stories suffer. You're going to love it.
Read on and discover how you can watch "Duster" online with all the streaming details you need below.
How to watch 'Duster' online in the U.S.
"Duster" premieres in the U.S. on Thursday, May 15 on HBO's Max platform.
Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.
HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".
Watch 'Duster' from anywhere in the world
If you're traveling overseas and "Duster" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Duster" online from wherever you are in the world.
How to watch 'Duster' online in Canada
You can watch "Duster" in Canada on the Crave streaming service which contains HBO's best titles. It lands on Thursday, May 15 and you can see our full episode guide at the bottom of this page.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).
Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'Duster' in the U.K.
There is no release date for "Duster" in the U.K. yet but it could end up on Sky Atlantic soon. This will make it available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.
Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £31/month.
Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £9.99/month, though a special offer is currently allowing new subscribers to sign up for £6.99/month for a six-month minimum term.
Americans on vacation in the U.K. who want to catch the show now and just can't wait will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'Duster' online in Australia
Aussies can catch "Duster" when it premieres on Max (now available Down Under) on Friday, May 16.
Plans start at AU$11.99/month and run up to a premium version of AU$21.99.
Not at home? Don't panic. You can still watch the show from your usual domestic streaming platform with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
Official 'Duster' trailer
'Duster' - Episode guide
Here is the full episode schedule for "Duster":
Season 01 Episode 01: "TBA" (Thursday, May 15)
S01 E02: "TBA" (Thursday, May 22)
S01 E03: "TBA" (Thursday, May 29)
S01 E04: "TBA" (Thursday, June 5)
S01 E05: "TBA" (Thursday, June 12)
S01 E06: "TBA" (Thursday, June 19)
S01 E07: "TBA" (Thursday, June 26)
S01 E08: "TBA" (Thursday, July 3)
'Duster' - Cast
- Josh Holloway as Jim
- Rachel Hilson as Nina
- Keith David as Ezra
- Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis
- Greg Grunberg as Abbott
- Camille Guaty as Izzy
- Asivak Koostachin as Ewan
- Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna
- Benjamin Charles Watson
- Corbin Bernsen as Wade Ellis
- Gail O'Grady as Charlotte Dean-Ellis
- Donal Logue as Sergeant Groomes
- Kevin Chamberlin as Bob Temple
- Sofia Vassilieva as Jessica-Lorraine Sims
- Dan Tracy as Agent Chad Grant
- Rob Tode as Anesthesiologist
- Mikandrew as Angelo
- Evan Jones
'Duster' FAQs
Why is the show called "Duster"?
The Plymouth Duster is the name of the classic American automobile driven to great effect driven by Jim. It is a two-door coupe version of the compact-sized Plymouth Valiant marketed the company from 1970 to 1976.
Where have we seen Josh Holloway before?
On "Lost" of course, the show that made J.J. Abrams back in 2004.
