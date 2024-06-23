How to watch episode 2 of 'House of the Dragon' season 2 online and from anywhere — date, time

With its bloody premiere last week, "House of the Dragon" season 2 is well and truly up and running. Episode 2 comes hot off its heels, with the Dance of the Dragon only escalated further. Here's how you can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 episode 2 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

***WARNING: "House of the Dragon" season 2 SPOILERS follow***

For those "GoT" fans who have read George R. R. Martin's prequel novel "Fire & Blood", the infamous 'Blood and Cheese' incident was always going to be something to... well, 'look forward to' is probably the wrong turn of phrase.

And the brutal, distressing murder of one of King Aegon II's twin children certainly got season 2 of "House of the Dragon" off to an impactful start. Vengeance was always going to be served up on he who wears the crown by Prince Daemon, and dishes don't come much colder than filicide. A son for a son, indeed.

It sets up a second season that will see the Dance of the Dragon descend into the depths of hell. A new "House of the Dragon" season 2 trailer has teased dragon chases, strategic manoeuvring and the storm clouds of war gathering at pace.

There's certainly going to be a lot to pack into the next seven instalments, which we suppose is why episode 2 will be "House of the Dragon's" longest yet.

With the "House of the Dragon" season 2 premier delivering Max's best ever streaming figures, the "Game of Thrones" prequel series is bona fide unmissable television. So read on to see how you can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 online with episode 2 streaming details below.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 episode 2 online in the U.S.

Episode 2 of season 2 will be broadcast on HBO in the U.S. at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, June 23. So the best way to watch "House of the Dragon" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "True Detective: Night Country" and "Bookie".

Watch 'House of the Dragon' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If "House of the Dragon" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

If "House of the Dragon" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch episode 2 of "House of the Dragon" season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'House of the Dragon' around the world

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 episode 2 online in Canada

You can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. Episode 2 goes out on Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 episode 2 in the U.K.

Episode 2 of "House of the Dragon" season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. at 2 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday, June 24 and then again at 9 p.m.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £22/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 episode 2 online in Australia

Aussies can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 episode 2 on streaming specialist Binge from Monday, June 24.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch the new episode on Monday (or on-demand) at 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Showcase.

