You deserve a mechanical keyboard for Black Friday — here’s 7 deals I recommend

I review the best mechanical keyboards for a living and find them superior to standard membrane keyboards. Sure, the latter are generally more affordable than their mechanical counterparts, but if you want a peripheral that’s more durable and comfortable to type on, you deserve a proper mechanical keyboard.

With Black Friday deals going strong, now is the best time to get an awesome mechanical keyboard. Below, I’ve listed 7 mechanical keyboards I’ve personally used and would recommend to anyone looking to upgrade from a membrane keyboard. All of these peripherals will upgrade your typing experience — whether it’s for work or gaming.

For more information, be sure to check out why you want a mechanical keyboard and a guide to mechanical keyboard switches. This guide to the best gaming keyboards also has a great selection of keyboards to choose from. Without further delay, here are 7 mechanical keyboards I recommend.

Black Friday mechanical keyboard deals — Top sales now

Corsair K70 RGB PRO: was $169 now $141 @ Amazon

While Tenkeyless keyboards might be all the rage, for some of you only a true desk dominator will do, and this Corsair model is certainly that. A mighty giant of an input device, it features dedicated media keys, per-key RGB lighting with Corsair's iCUE RGB integration, and a simply massive wrist rest to make this a keyboard to end all others. It comes with a choice of Cherry MX switches too, so you really can have it all at a decent discount here.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac features a keyboard layout designed and optimized for macOS and iPadOS. Its tactile switches provide a satisfying amount of resistance and don’t make much noise when pressed. This backlight keyboard is small, sturdy and easy to carry around. You can pair it with up to three Mac computers or iPads.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro: $249 @ Amazon

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro is one of the most expensive gaming keyboards you can buy from a major manufacturer, but it justifies its high price with excellent performance and a stylish design. The device features comfortable Razer key switches, as well as multiple types of wireless connectivity, with anywhere between 26 and 214 hours of battery life.

Corsair K70 Core: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Corsair's K70 Core is the entry-level version of its popular K70 series. While it's missing some bells and whistles (mostly related to key customization via the iCue app), this is still a fantastic keyboard to type on. And of course, it features RGB lighting. This is the lowest price this keyboard has seen, so take advantage of this deal.

Logitech G915: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

The G915 is a gorgeous, ultra-thin mechanical keyboard that connects to computers via either USB dongle or Bluetooth. There's no lag; there are no dropped signals. It's just as quick and responsive as any wired peripheral. Thanks to low-profile key switches and full RGB lighting, the G915 is both comfortable and visually striking. At this price, it's practically a steal.

Razer Huntsman Mini: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a teeny-tiny keyboard with impressive credentials. You can customize the lighting with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, but the headline feature is optical mechanical switches, with key presses registered at the speed of light. It's also got oil-resistant PBT keypads and Razer Hypershift for all your favorite macros.