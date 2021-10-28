Xbox Series X restock sold out at Microsoft — where to find inventory next

Update: Microsoft is now sold out of consoles. Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock guide for hints on the next console drop. Also, check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals coverage for the best early deals on games and more.

The Microsoft Store is back with a limited Xbox Series X restock. The retailer has the Xbox Series X in stock for $499.99 via this link.

We've noticed inventory has been coming in and out since just after 6 p.m. ET. If you click the link and it's out of stock, wait a few minutes and refresh the page. Or try opening the link via an incognito web browser.

