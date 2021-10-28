Xbox Series X restock sold out at Microsoft — where to find inventory next

Update: Microsoft is now sold out of consoles. Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock guide for hints on the next console drop. Also, check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals coverage for the best early deals on games and more.
The Microsoft Store is back with a limited Xbox Series X restock. The retailer has the Xbox Series X in stock for $499.99 via this link.
We've noticed inventory has been coming in and out since just after 6 p.m. ET. If you click the link and it's out of stock, wait a few minutes and refresh the page. Or try opening the link via an incognito web browser.
Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock (sold out)
Xbox Series X: $499 @ Microsoft Store
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. If you see it sold out, try opening the link via an incognito Web browser.
Xbox restock tracker — retailer links
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock October 6)
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock October 7)
- Amazon: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock June 22)
- Dell: Xbox Series X (last restock August 25)
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last October 17)
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock October 28)
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (restock October 7)
- Newegg: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock May 2)
- Adorama: Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S bundles (last restock September 24)
- Lenovo: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock March 16)
- Costco: Xbox Series X (last restock July 1)
- BJ's: Xbox Series X (last restock July 8)
- Kohl's: Xbox Series X (last restock April 21)
- Antonline: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock September 24)