Wow! Amazon just launched an epic sale on Samsung monitors — deals from $149

If you’re looking to upgrade your monitor or add a new display to your setup, then Amazon’s latest sale is for you because the retailer is slicing the prices of a whole load of excellent Samsung monitors.

Deals start from just $149 for a 24-inch Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor, but that’s far from the only discount worth highlighting. Some of our favorites include the Samsung 32-inch M80C Smart Monitor for $579, that’s the lowest price we’ve ever spotted. Plus, the Samsung 32-inch UJ59 Monitor is on sale for $279, making it a fantastic pick for those on a budget.

However, if you’ve got a little more to spend, and want an ultrawide display, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA has dropped to $1,270. That’s more than 40% off this impressive gaming monitor, but isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this model.

If you know exactly what you’re after be sure to check out the full range of Amazon Samsung monitor deals. However, if you need some guidance, we’re rounding up our favorite picks below. Just remember that these are listed as “limited-time” deals so won’t stick around forever.

Samsung monitor deals at Amazon — Editor's picks

Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

This Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is the perfect pick if you're looking for a seriously cheap display. This 24-inch model packs an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD Free-Sync Premium features and a 1ms response time for consistently smooth gaming. It's also designed to swivel and tilt so you can adjust to an angle that best suits your eye level. It's on sale for just $149.

Samsung 32" ViewFinity UJ59: was $339 now $279 @ Amazon

This widescreen UHD monitor delivers vivid images and can seamlessly upscale non-HD content to make it look better than ever. It also packs AMD FreeSync technology and a Low Input Lag mode which gamers will appreciate it. However, it's 60Hz refresh rate is a little disappointing, but it's still worth considering if you're shopping on a budget as it's now $279 at Amazon.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

This Samsung Odyssey G65B Curved Gaming Monitor is $150 off at Amazon right now. It boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a low latency mode for seriously smooth gameplay. Plus, it offers a QHD resolution, and DisplayHDR 600 for impressive contrast. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is also included and rounds out a pretty impressive monitor for PC or console gamers.

Samsung 32" M80C Smart Monitor: was $699 now $579 @ Amazon

This 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor can access loads of the best streaming services, and can effectively double as a television. It also sports an impressively slim design with ultra-slim bezels. It's an UHD display but the refresh rate is locked at a rather underwhelming 60Hz. Currently on sale for $579, this isn't the best gaming pick, but it's a solid option if you need a monitor that can function as the center of your entertainment setup.

Samsung 43" Odyssey G85SB: was $1,499 now $996 @ Amazon

Another curved monitor deal, the Samsung Odyssey G85SB packs a 175Hz refresh rate, Display HDR True Black 400 and an Ultra-WQHD display. This is great for gaming, and because of the large size of this 43-inch model, it can also be used for effective multi-tasking. Amazon has just dropped this monitor down to $996, which is more than $500 off its full retail price.