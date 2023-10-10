Whoa! My favorite Android tablet is $80 off for October Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the best time to shop for electronics at reduced prices. This is especially true if you’re in the market for one of the best Android tablets, which often get steep discounts during this time. To that end, one of my favorite Android tablets of 2023 is now on sale for its lowest price ever.

Right now, the OnePlus Pad is on sale at Amazon for $399. In my OnePlus Pad review, I praised this tablet’s performance and relatively affordable $479 price. Now, this slate is even easier to recommend at $80 off.

But given how Amazon Prime Days runs from October 10 to October 11, this deal likely won't last long, so you may want to consider getting the OnePlus Pad before it returns to its original price.

OnePlus Pad: was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite Android tablets. We like this tablet's speedy Dimensity 9000 CPU, 13-hour battery life, and sharp 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz display. You also get 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras and USB-C charging. Normally nearly $500, it's currently $399 ($80 off) during October Prime Day.

As I said in my review, the OnePlus Pad is an Android tablet worth getting excited about. One of the main reasons is its distinctive design, which features a huge 13MP camera centered along the top rear of the tablet. This camera isn’t just for show as it takes great photos, and the front-facing 8MP camera helps you look your best on calls.

Videos and ebooks look great on its vivid 11.6-inch 144Hz display, and thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU and Android 13 OS, apps and games run smooth and fast. The lightweight OnePlus Pad also has exceptional battery life, lasting over 13 hours in our testing.

There are some downsides to the OnePlus Pad, however. The tablet’s speakers can get plenty loud and are fine for watching videos or listening to podcasts. However, you probably won’t want to listen to music on this device without some of the best wireless earbuds on hand, as some of our test tracks sounded messy and indistinct even at medium volumes.

While the OnePlus Pad isn’t great for listening to music, it sets a new standard for Android tablets. Not only does it look intriguing, but it has plenty of power for gaming, web browsing and watching videos. I thought it was a great choice at $479, but at $399 it's an Android tablet that’s even easier to suggest.

