Walmart slices $100 off killer Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones

When it comes to noise-cancelling headphones, Sony offers some of the best cans on the market. We’re always on the hunt for money off Sony headphones, and we’ve got a real scorcher of a deal here.

Right now you can get the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones for $234 at Walmart. That’s $115 off the usual price of $349, which makes this one of the best headphone deals we’ve seen so far this year.

Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $234 @ Walmart

This killer headphone deal knocks $115 off the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling cans. These headphones have previously topped our roundup of the best headphones on the market, which is to say they are an excellent buy.

Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £235 @ Amazon

UK folk can also save on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones thanks to this Amazon deal which knocks £95 off a pair. With excellent ANC and 30 hours of battery life, these might not be the flagship anymore but they justify the cost without question. View Deal

While the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones were superseded by the WH-1000XM4 last year, they still more than hold their own in the world of wireless headphones. In fact, we rate the WH-1000XM range so highly that it’s dominated our best headphones ranking for quite a while now.

In our Sony WH-1000XXM3 review we not only awarded the headphone an editor’s choice but praised them for offering stellar noise cancellation, excellent battery life, and class-leading sound. Plus we loved using the innovative touch controls to quickly skip to a new song or increase the volume.

With 30-hour of battery life from a full charge you can use these headphones all day, and still have plenty of juice leftover. Plus the excellent noise-cancelling is perfect for lengthy commuting. They might not be the flagship model anymore, but these are still some of the best headphones you can currently buy.