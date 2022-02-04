Valentine's Day sale at AT&T — 50% off iPhones, BOGO Apple Watch sales

Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away. If you're looking for something more than flowers, AT&T is celebrating with a wide variety of deals on some of our favorite devices.

For a limited time, AT&T is taking up to 50% off the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited plan. However, both new and existing customers are eligible for these deals. They're some of the AT&T phone deals we've seen. Other device deals at AT&T include:

Apple Watch sale: buy one, get $330 off another @ AT&T

Smartphones aren't the only devices on sale at AT&T. For a limited time, purchase any Apple Watch and get $330 off a second Apple Watch. The sale includes all Apple Watch models.