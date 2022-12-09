This Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just crashed to its lowest price ever

Want the best smartwatch for Android users? And do you also love golf? Yes, these questions are seemingly unrelated, but hear us out.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition is $229 at Samsung (opens in new tab) right now. At $50 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. That makes it an incredible deal for anyone looking for an Android smartwatch, whether you're an avid golfer or not. Plus, if you trade-in an old device, you can get it starting from just $64, which is a total steal. (The Golf Edition has all the same awesome features as the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, but comes bundled with a free lifetime subscription to the Smart Caddie app.)

Golf Edition: This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch delivers a clean round-face design with a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features, such as a new skin-temperature reader. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 works well for general smartwatch duties, especially with a longer-lasting battery life. This deal is for the Golf Edition, which comes with all the same features as the regular version, plus a free lifetime subscription to the Smart Caddie app.

Samsung's latest wearable is the best smartwatch you can buy if you're an Android user. Compared to the previous Galaxy Watch, this version offers longer battery life, a skin temperature sensor and a stronger scratch-resistant screen.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review, we loved almost everything about this smartwatch. Our main complaint was that most of the updates compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are incremental, which means Watch 4 owners might hesitate to open their wallets. However, if this is your first time buying a smartwatch, or you're upgrading from an older Samsung Watch model, we can't recommend the Watch 5 enough.

We love the fitness tracking features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. It can automatically track a wide range of activities, from running to cycling to push-ups or bicep curls. Of course, it's well equipped to track your golf swing too. The Smart Caddie app provides analysis of your golf games, and offers information about over 40,000 golf courses across the globe. Once you're finished for the day, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 sleep tracking will keep an eye on your sleep and make sure you're rested and ready for another round.

The battery life is great on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, too. Samsung claims the battery can last up to 50 hours, and we found that to be accurate in our tests. Additionally, an 8-minute quick charge is enough for 8 hours of sleep tracking, and the smartwatch can charge to 45% in 30 minutes.

The Golf Edition comes in an exclusive black colorway with a green button and a black-and-white band. There are exclusive watch faces to use on the Golf Edition watch, too.

The deal gets better if you trade-in: prices for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 start from just $64 with trade-in. But even if you don't, $229 is still the best price we've ever seen for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with no extra caveats.

