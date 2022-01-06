This RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop just crashed to $899 at Walmart

If you've been searching hard for a new gaming laptop, you're not alone — high demand combined with the low supply of parts like graphics cards makes finding one for a good price difficult. Luckily, January sales are here to offer some new year discounts.

For instance, you can get the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop for just $899 at Walmart. This is a great choice for an affordable gaming laptop, so seeing it available for $200 off it's usual price is a steal. Featuring a 17.3-inch 144Hz display and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, this is a gaming laptop that will make your games look and play great.

Asus TUF Gaming F17 with RTX 3050 Ti GPU: was $1,099 now $899 @ Walmart

The Asus TUF Gaming F17 is a strong gaming laptop, coming with a Core i5-11260H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 8GB of RAM. You'll be able to run most games at medium to high settings, and you'll also get 512GB of storage, so you'll be able to download plenty of games with no issue.

It has a great display, too. The large 17.3"-inch screen and 1920 x 1080 resolution means you'll be able to see every detail and games run smoothly at a refresh rate of 144Hz.

While the Asus TUF Gaming F17 isn’t the most powerful gaming rig out there, it's a good choice for those with a mid-range budget, and you'll be able to run all the best modern games so long as you don't crank the settings too high. Windows 11 is also bundled with the laptop, which is great as you'll have immediate access to Xbox Game Pass.

As we mentioned before, it can be tricky to get a hold of a decent graphics card on its own right now, let alone a laptop that comes with one. The RTX 3050 Ti included with this ASUS laptop means it's sure to be snapped up quickly, so we recommend acting fast before this deal is gone.

