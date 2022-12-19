This gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti just crashed to $679 in last-minute holiday deal

Looking to buy your first gaming laptop, or purchasing a gift for the holidays? This is one of the best gaming laptops for those on a budget, and it's just crashed in price.

The Acer Nitro 5 is just $679 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This config gets you an Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics, some pretty respectable specs for the price. It's one of the best laptop deals, and if you act fast it'll arrive in time for holiday delivery.

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, packing a 15.6” screen, an Intel 11th Gen i7 processor, a GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. This PC is a perfectly good choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings.

In our Acer Nitro 5 review, we loved this gaming laptop for its large 144Hz display and its combination of performance and price. It doesn't have the specs to beat the best gaming laptops at their best configurations, but those will set you back a lot more money.

If you're worried about missing out on current-gen games, rest easy. The Acer Nitro 5 is absolutely capable enough to run the biggest titles, but it's best to keep them at moderate graphics settings. Plus, simpler titles like Stardew Valley will run like a breeze.

The specs of the Acer Nitro 5 even make it a good work laptop. At 5.51 pounds and 14.19 x 10.67 x 1.06 inches, however, it isn't the most portable. While you can still bring it along with you to the office, it will weigh your backpack down a bit.

We definitely recommend the Acer Nitro 5 if this is your first time buying a gaming laptop. Its affordability makes it an awesome way to get into PC gaming, and this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this config.

