This awesome 4th July sale brings Bowers & Wilkins headphones to lowest price ever

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 are $329 at Amazon right now.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2: was $399 now $329

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 offer some of the best sound quality you can get out of wireless headphones, period. They have great battery life, too. In our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review, we said the Editor's Choice 'phones are an incredible overall package, even though ANC isn't quite as good as the Bose 700. Best Buy offers the same price.

We think the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 are one of the best headphones on the market for audiophiles. While they aren't kitted out with many fancy features, they more than make up for that with their impressive sound quality.

In our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review, we said these headphones deliver "one of the most enjoyable music performances we've heard." Our reviewer found that these headphones produce a wide, balanced soundstage with high levels of detail, and excellent sound performance across the board. There are also options to adjust the EQ to your preferences in the Bowers & Wilkins Music app.

Although they're not on the same level as our best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700, the Px7 S2 headphones still offer strong ANC. External sounds were almost completely silenced in our testing, and Passthrough mode (which lets you hear ambient sound while still enjoying your music) was equally successful.

The Px7 S2 has up to 30 hours of battery life. The headphones take around two hours to fully charge, or a 15-minute quick charge equates to 7 hours of listening time if you're in a hurry.

There are no touch controls on the Px7 S2, and the customization features in the Music app don't go as deep as, say, Sony's equivalent Headphones control app. But if you're just looking for the best audio you can get out of a pair of wireless headphones, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 are an excellent choice.

