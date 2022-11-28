This Asus RTX 3070 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is so good I just bought it

I have been tracking the Asus TUF Dash 15 for a while going into Cyber Monday. It has everything you need under the hood, including a 12th-generation i7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. It just lacked the attractive price point. It didn't even go on sale for Black Friday. I was ready to call it a day monitoring the best Cyber Monday laptop deals — and then it happened.

Right now, the Asus TUF Dash 15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop is $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a $500 discount on a 2022 gaming laptop that comes fully loaded with an i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512 SSD and, of course, a super powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. Deals on Asus TUF laptops tend to sell out fast, so this deal might not be around for long. I know I clicked add to cart as soon as I saw the price drop.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15" (2022): was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has sliced $500 off the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop. This powerful machine comes packing an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display and weighs just 4.4 pounds, making it extremely portable. Plus, it's now under $1,000. It's basically impossible to get a better gaming laptop deal at that price.

I'm currently using an Asus gaming laptop with an Nvidia GTX 1070. It's five or six years old at this point, and while it runs games like Halo Infinite surprisingly well, it was time for an upgrade.

When I started looking for a new laptop, I knew I wanted a couple of things: future-proof, powerful GPU and decent battery life. After a bit of research, it became clear that the Asus TUF Dash 15 ticked all those boxes. It comes packed with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM (upgradable to 32GB) and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. It has the specs to run the best PC games at high settings, and that's exactly what I needed. Yes, the 512GB SSD could be bigger, but that was worth the sacrifice to get the RTX 3070 GPU at an affordable price.

But what about battery life? Well, despite being a gaming machine, this laptop has a subtle enough design to blend in at a coffee shop or office. As part of this appeal to the masses, rather than just gamers, the Asus TUF Dash 15 also gets fast charging. Asus claims that the default adapter can juice the battery 50% in just 30 minutes with the machine powered off. That's quicker than even this HP Envy Cyber Monday deal laptop that only does that fast charging in 45 minutes.

Asus kept portability in mind with the design, too. The laptop weighs just 4.4 pounds and measures 0.7 inches thick, so you can easily bring it with you no matter where you prefer to make your way through your Steam library.

Basically, this machine can do it all for less than $1,000. At $999, I can guarantee it's the best Cyber Monday laptop deal I've personally seen this year — I'm so sure that I bought it myself. But if you don't believe me, check out our latest best Cyber Monday deals and see for yourself. Then come back here to get this laptop and be satisfied you got the best deal possible.