Yes! HP Envy 13 just crashed by $400 in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are a great opportunity to take advantage of some of the best laptop deals of the year. I don't remember the last time I bought a laptop outside of this time of year.

For instance, right now you can get the HP Envy 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop on sale for $649 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $400 off on a surprisingly powerful laptop with some great features — including the ability to fold into a tablet. It's one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen.

HP Envy 13 Laptop: was $1,049 now $649 @ Best Buy

The Envy 13 is a great 2-in-1 for those who like a versatile laptop. Even better, HP didn't skimp on the hardware under the hood. This laptop comes with a 12th-generation i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Plus, the screen is upgraded to 1920 x 1200 resolution, so it's a step above 1080p HD. At just 3.05 pounds, you'll be able to take the Envy 13 anywhere. Which is good, since you'll want to take it everywhere.

The HP Envy 13 will do most anything. It can't game, at least not outside of streaming games via Xbox Game Pass, but short of that, it has everything you need. Plus by going with Intel's integrated Iris Xe Graphics instead of a dedicated GPU, the Envy 13 is able to achieve incredible battery life.

HP says the laptop can hit 17 hours of battery life and fast charge 50% of its battery in just 45 minutes when powered off. Take those numbers with a grain of salt, but even falling a bit short of that is still amazing battery life.

Not that HP got those numbers by making sacrifices outside of the GPU. The chipset is a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i7 and you get 8GB of RAM (which is upgradable) and 512GB of storage to go with it. Plus, you get an excellent screen to watch all your Netflix shows on. HP upgraded the resolution from 1080p HD to 1920 x 1200.

If you want a slight upgrade from this deal, you can check out the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $2000 off. It doubles the RAM and storage but otherwise performs similarly to the HP Envy 13 — though you lose the ability to transform your laptop into a tablet. That just shows you how incredible this deal is; it goes toe to toe with a laptop that's nearly twice as expensive and still comes out looking great. Act fast before it sells out.