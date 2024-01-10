This Amazon AU deal slashes up to 50% off Ecovacs robot vacuums

A good robot vacuum can make cleaning your floors less of a chore, saving you precious time, energy and more importantly, a sore back from being constantly hunched over. But many people still haven’t experienced the joys of automated floor cleaning at home. Some may be wondering whether robot vacuums are worth it, others may be worried that a robovac is out of their means.

Luckily, Ecovacs has a comprehensive range of robot vacuum cleaners to suit every budget, and thanks to this Amazon AU deal, you can save up to 50% off — an absolute win in my book. Not only that, most of the robovacs on offer come with built-in robomops, leaving your floors squeaky clean and totally debris-free.

Ecovacs’ Amazon Storefront has a complete list of discounted robovacs and accessories that are currently available, but you better get in quick, as these Ecovacs deals are only available while stocks last.

Our Top Pick Ecovacs X1 Omni | AU$2,499 AU$1,497 at Amazon AU (save AU$1,002) If you're looking for a premium robovac, this deal on the Ecovacs X1 Omni is one not to miss. The X1 Omni comes with an Auto Clean and Auto Empty station, so that this little robovac can dispose of waste and dirty water with ease. The only thing it’ll require of you is to empty and clean the station dock periodically. If you want to opt out of getting the Auto Clean station, you can save more on the basic robovac by choosing this Ecovacs X1 Turbo instead, for AU$899.

Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus | AU$1,799 AU$899 at Amazon AU (save AU$900) This epic Amazon AU deal slashes 50% off listing price, making it more affordable to have spotless floors. If you’re looking for even more from your robot vacuum, this Deebot T10 Plus could be the perfect choice for you. Namely, this Deebot model comes with an air freshener capsule, which will spritz your house with fresh and clean scents for you. But that’s not all — with inbuilt voice control, 3.2L dust bag, Auto-Empty station, up to 260 mins of sweeping ability and 3D house mapping, this vacuum is something else completely… a robot maid, perhaps?