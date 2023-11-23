Best Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals — save up to 50% right now

Black Friday deals present the perfect opportunity to upgrade your streaming setup, and thanks to Amazon’s massive seasonal sale, every single Fire TV Stick is reduced. And that even includes the recently released second-generation models.

The cheapest deal right now is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $15, which is a discount of nearly 50%. However, the best value is the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $24, down from a list price of $49. Meanwhile, my top pick is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which has dropped to $39 — that’s a $20 discount.

These are some of the best streaming devices you can buy even at full price, but at these Black Friday prices, they represent even better value for money. Let’s dive into the Fire TV Stick deals that you can score right now over on Amazon.

Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals right now

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $15 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. If budget is your sole concern, it could be the right device for you. Otherwise, we'd recommend springing for at least the standard model below. However, a 4K pick is best.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $19 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.