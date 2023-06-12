The Echo Dot with Clock just crashed to $34 — lowest price ever

Looking for the best way to add Alexa to your home? Our choice for the best smart speaker on the market just got a big price cut.

This Echo Dot sale at Amazon is seeing prices crash to new all-time lows. The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is $34 at Amazon right now. This beats the Echo Dot with Clock's previous lowest price ever of $39.

Shop Echo Dot deals at Amazon

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is our choice for the best smart speaker on the market. It's compact, has good sound for its size and gets you access to all the best Alexa skills. The LED display on the Echo Dot with Clock can display the time, timers, the temperature, the weather, song titles, and more. Its built-in Eero Wi-Fi extender and room temperature sensor add even more functionality.

If you're looking for more options, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is currently the cheapest way to add Alexa to your home, while the Echo Dot Kids Edition (5th Gen) includes a subscription to Amazon Kids Plus for child-friendly stories, games and more. Or, the Echo Studio has the best sound of any Amazon speaker and can pair with other Echo speakers for surround-sound.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $27 @ Amazon

Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.