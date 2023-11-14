The best Xbox Series X games are discounted in Black Friday sales — 9 deals I’d buy now

If you’re an Xbox Series X owner, the Black Friday sales offer you the chance to pick up some of the console’s best games at significantly discounted prices.

Many of the best Xbox Series X games are included in the current crop of Black Friday deals. Right now, several of my favorite Xbox games are on sale including Starfield, Elden Ring, Resident Evil 4 and plenty more.

There’s a load of Xbox Series X game deals available right now, and the selection will only grow larger as we approach Black Friday itself, so to help you pick out the must-play titles I’m rounding up my top picks down below.

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X game deals right now

Starfield: was $69 now $63 @ Amazon

Starfield is the first new universe from Bethesda Game Studios, the creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, for 25 years. This epic sci-fi RPG lets you live out your own adventure among the stars as you taken on quests across more than 1,000 planets. With nearly-limitless choice, you can become the heroic savour of the universe or a mercenary who is out for themselves.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. Lead your team to victory and compete with the world online.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming.

Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $57 @ Amazon

This deal on Mortal Kombat 1 isn't the biggest discount on this list, but considering the game only launched in September and earned deserved critical praise, it's still worth considering. Pitched as a semi-reboot of the Mortal Kombat timeline, this new spin on the popular fighting series includes new and familiar faces, as well as all the brutal fatalities you'd expect.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on Xbox Series X. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This Enhanced Edition includes five additional cosmetic skins.

Diablo IV: was $69 now $51 @ Amazon

The latest entry in the beloved dungeon-crawling looter is the biggest Diablo game to date. In Diablo 4 you can take on the forces of Hell by yourself or in co-op and craft a unique character who fits your playstyle. The fourth entry in the popular franchise also offers the most expansive post-game content in the series' history. This gross-gen bundle includes the game on Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

EA Sports FC 24: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

The most popular soccer simulator on the planet returns under a new name as the FIFA franchise becomes EA Sports FC 24. Utilizing a new animation system, FC 24 offers a more realistic version of the beautiful game than ever. Plus, it packs all the modes you'd expect including offline career mode and the persistently popular Ultimate Team online mode.