This is the best iPad Pro M2 deal I've seen all year — lowest price ever

If there's one tablet than can replace your laptop, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro would be it. With its gorgeous mini-LED display and powerful M2 CPU, this premium tablet would make the ultimate back to school accessory.

For a limited time, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi/128GB) on sale for $949 at Amazon. That's the lowest price I've seen for this tablet and one of the best back to school sales I've seen this week. Grab it fast as I don't foresee this deal lasting long.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: $1,049 @ B&H Photo | $1,059 @ Best Buy

The iPad Pro 2022 is truly the ultimate Apple tablet. Kitted out with Apple's M2 chip, a 12.9-inch XDR display, and excellent battery life, this is the tablet to buy if you want to go all out.

Apple's M2 chip is pretty much the fastest you'll find in any tablet right now. That means the iPad Pro 2022 is perfect for tough tasks like editing photos and 4K video. Plus, you can pair the iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard on sale for $289 at Amazon (was $349) and you'll have a very capable laptop replacement.

In addition, the iPad Pro is excellent for entertainment. The XDR display makes movies in HDR look incredible, and the speakers get loud enough to fill a room with sound. You'll be able to use the iPad Pro for a long time before you have to charge it. We got 10 hours, 39 minutes out of our unit in our tests, which is enough for a full day's use.

Grab this iPad Pro 2022 deal before it's gone, or check out our best Apple deals coverage for more options.