Super Bowl TV deal — get an 82-inch 4K Samsung TV for just $1,099

The big game is just a few days away and if you're still looking for a giant TV worthy of the Super Bowl 2022 live stream — we've found the perfect set.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 82-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for just $1,099.99. That's $400 off and the least-expensive 82-inch 4K TV we've ever seen. It's also one of the best Super Bowl TV deals you can get right now.

Samsung 82" 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Samsung

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

The 7 Series packs Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform, AirPlay 2 for casting, and HDR support (HLG/HDR10Plus). It also works with digital assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Keep in mind that the TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level line of 4K TVs. In our Samsung TU7000 review, we deemed it worth buying if you can get it on sale or if you're on a strict budget. Otherwise, if you're looking for more sales, make sure to check out our TV deals coverage for discounts on all TV sizes and price ranges. Also follow our Presidents Day TV sales guide for February's best deals.