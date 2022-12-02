Sony's WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones at lowest price after Cyber Monday

If you missed out on a deal for some of the best noise-cancelling headphones this Cyber Monday, there's good news. You can still get Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones — and noise-cancelling earbuds — at great discounts.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale for $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's still their lowest price ever, and one of the best holdover deals from Cyber Monday we've seen. If you prefer truly wireless earbuds to over-ear headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are just $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab). While this isn't the cheapest we've ever seen these amazing wireless earbuds, $50 off is still a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: were $279 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you own an Android phone, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best possible wireless earbuds you can buy — yes, even better than the Google Pixel Buds Pro. That's because the 1000XM4 offers HD music upscaling using Sony's proprietary DSEE Extreme upscaler and offers some of the best active noise-cancellation in any true wireless earbuds. The 8-hour battery life is enough to get you through the day, plus the extra 16 hours of charge in the case means you can go a few days before recharging. I use these every day and I love them.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are our choice for the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now. That puts them ahead of some truly great options like the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Bose 700. Through a combination of superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation, the Sony XM5 offers one of the best audio experiences out there.

During our testing, we found that the Sony WH-1000XM5 get closer than ever to beating the Bose 700 — our best-ever noise canceller. The audio quality is superb and the 30-hour battery life (with ANC) is excellent. Plus the user experience is one of the best you can find out there; from the touch controls to the ability to tweak the EQ via the Sony Headphones Connect app everything is well thought out and seamlessly integrated. Call quality has also been improved greatly and there's really nothing to criticize here beyond the slightly bland styling. And while $348 is still far from cheap, it's the lowest we've seen them at so far.

But if you want to save a bit of money — or prefer wireless earbuds — don't miss out on the Sony WF-1000XM4 for $50 off. They currently sit in the top three of our best noise-cancelling earbuds and personally they are the best wireless earbuds I've ever owned. I use them everywhere: at home, at the gym, in the office, they're my everyday earbuds. The sound quality is superb and the noise-cancelling is excellent even in a loud airport. Plus the ambient sound setting makes it easy to walk around with both earbuds in but still hear what's going on around you. I cannot recommend them highly enough.

If for some reason neither of these deals speak to you, make sure to check out our best headphone deals so you can find a pair at a great price. But take it from me — if you want the best headphones this holiday season it's tough to beat either offering from Sony. Get them now before the price goes back up.