Score! The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is $200 off right now

Want a TV deal that offers something a little different? The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED could be exactly what you're looking for. This model provides a fully-fledged TV experience and a useful smart display in one package.

The Amazon 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED is $599 at Amazon right now. This is $200 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model. U.K. shoppers are also in luck — the Amazon 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED is £679 at Amazon UK right now, its lowest price ever.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $599. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was £999 now £679 @ Amazon

In the U.K.? The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is £679 at Amazon right now. This is £320 off and its lowest price ever in this region.

Price check: £679 @ Currys

This TV caters to a certain audience, but it does what it sets out to do well. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we praised it for its useful selection of smart features and overall good TV performance.

Sporting HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision IQ support, the Fire TV Omni QLED produced vibrant, clear image quality. It reached 425.9 nits of brightness in HDR Filmmaker mode at 100% of the display in our tests, which is strong if not outstanding result.

However, things get more interesting when you consider the TV's other capabilities. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has full Alexa support built-in, as well smart display functionality. You get access to all the best Alexa skills, and the Fire TV Omni QLED can display reminders, local weather, timers and more. What's more, the TV's sensors can automatically activate or deactivate the display when someone enters or leaves the room.

If you like the idea of Samsung's The Frame TV, but have been turned off by the price, the Omni QLED is a great alternative. Like The Frame, the Omni QLED can display a rotating gallery of digital artwork whenever you're not catching up on your favorite shows. However, while Samsung charges a subscription for most of its collection of artwork, Amazon offers a library of more than 1,000 images for free.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has never been cheaper, so now's the time to snap one up if you have your eye on it. For more options, check out our TV deals coverage.