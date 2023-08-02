Score! Amazon just slashed $300 off this 65-inch TCL QLED TV

If you want what we think could be one of the best TVs under $1,000 for 2023, you want the TCL Q7 QLED. And right now, the TCL Q7 has seen a big discount at Amazon.

The TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED TV is $699 at Amazon. This is $300 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy currently offers the same discount. I highly recommend snapping this deal up before it disappears.

TCL 65” Q7 QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The TCL Q7 QLED combines a ton of premium features into an affordable package. This model features a 120Hz panel, 200 local dimming zones, HDR10/HDR10 Plus/Dolby Vision/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports and eARC input.

Price check: $699 @ Best Buy

The TCL Q7 QLED takes the place of the TCL 6-Series in TCL's 2023 lineup. We currently rank the 6-series as one of the best TVs on the market, but the Q7 QLED looks like it could be even better.

The TCL Q7 QLED sports the latest-gen local dimming control across its 200 dimming zones. We need to test the Q7 QLED for conclusive results, but based on early observations it looks to have good brightness, something the TCL 6-Series excelled at. We also like that the Q7 has a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10, HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision and HLG. This TV is IMAX Enhanced certified, too.

The TCL Q7 QLED also looks like it could be a great gaming TV. It has two HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as support for Auto Game Mode and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Another exciting feature is Game Accelerator 240 — as if 120Hz wasn't enough already, Game Accelerator can bring the TV's variable refresh rate up to a speedy 240Hz during gaming.

While you could get the TCL 6-Series running on either Roku or Google TV, the Q7 QLED is limited to just Google's operating system. We like the Google TV OS for its smart recommendations system, but Roku is our favorite due to its ease of use and reduced focus on ads.

If you don't mind sticking to Google's OS, the TCL Q7 QLED looks like an awesome TV. And it's an awesome time to pick one up right now thanks to this $300 discount. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.