Save up to $1,119 on Nolah's best hybrid mattress for back pain — ends Monday!

The Nolah Evolution 15” is one of the best mattresses for back pain and right now you can buy it at a fraction of the price, thanks to a site-wide 35% off Nolah flash sale. That means that you can buy a queen size Nolah Evolution 15 for just $1,624 at Nolah — that’s an incredible saving of $875. Plus, Nolah will throw in two free pillows worth $149.

The 35% Nolah sale also extends to their natural range, which means that you can buy a queen size Nolah Natural 11” for $1,364 at Nolah . That translates to a hefty saving of $735 and is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on this organic mattress.

Like many of the best mattresses for back pain , the best-selling Nolah Evolution 15" is a hybrid, which means it’s crafted from a combination of coils and foam. Like the Saatva Classic — which we deem to be the best mattress in the world right now — the Nolah Evolution has customizable support, which means that it’s suitable for almost any type of sleeper.

The current price recreates the same epic level of savings we saw over Black Friday, and we can’t imagine prices going any lower during next months’ Presidents’ Day mattress sales .

Nolah Evolution 15” by Nolah

Was: from $1,499

Now: from $974 at Nolah Summary: The Nolah Evolution 15 is the brand's signature mattress, and one of the best hybrid mattresses for back pain. It boasts an impressive 4.9 out of 5 in consumer reviews on the Nolah site, with customers praising it for its comfort in a range of sleeping positions, including stomach and back sleeping. This five-layer hybrid is made from foam and springs, so you get the best of both worlds in terms of comfort and support. Temperature regulation comes by way of cool to touch phase-changing ArcticTex fiber topper, plus two inches of graphite-infused memory foam. During our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review , we were impressed with its temperature regulation, but didn’t think it performed quite well enough to earn a spot in our best cooling mattress guide . In terms of firmness and comfort, we found it provided outstanding lumbar support for back sleepers, but side sleepers may find it too firm. Price history: A site-wide 35% Nolah mattress sale is one of the best savings you'll ever see from Nolah. This current sale was only just topped by the Black Friday Nolah sale, which included a bedding bundle as opposed to two free pillows. Right now, you can save up to $1,119 on the Nolah Evolution, which is unprecedented - especially out of sale season. Benefits: 120-night trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty

What type of mattress is best for back pain?

It's a common misconception that the best type of mattress for back pain is as firm as possible, with experts agreeing that there is no one-size-fits-all mattress firmness level. The type of mattress you need will always depend largely on your specific back ailment, but a medium-firm to firm is most likely to bring you relief.

In contrast, a soft mattress is unlikely to be supportive enough for those suffering from back pain, as your spine will not be held in correct alignment, which will exacerbate any existing issues. Instead, look for a mattress that provides a keen balance of soothing pressure relief and spinal support - like the Saatva Classic, which we think is the best mattress for back pain sufferers.