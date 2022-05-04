Save $200 on Lululemon's The Mirror smart home gym

There are plenty of low-cost Mother's Day gifts for moms who like to stay fit. However, if you want to treat mom to an extra special surprise this year, we've spotted a deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, you can get the Mirror Home Gym for $1,295 via coupon code "MOTHERSDAY22". The coupon takes $200 off the cost of the Mirror itself and bundles free shipping and free installation for a combined savings of $450 off. That's one of the best deals we've seen for Lululemon's smart home gym. (The coupon can be used on any of the Mirror bundles).

Mirror Home Gym: $200 off + free installation @ Mirror

Created by Lululemon, the Mirror is a smart home gym that doubles as a full length mirror. It features a 43-inch 1080p LCD, built-in speakers, and Wi-Fi support. It comes with an accompanying app where you can browse through workout classes that include cardio, yoga, weight training, and more. Use coupon "MOTHERSDAY22" to take $200 off any Mirror package and receive free shipping and installation.

In our Mirror home gym review, we found it to be a great device for workout enthusiasts who live in small apartments or those who don't have gyms/workout studios near their home.

There's a built-in 5MP front-facing camera so you can see your friends during workouts and get live feedback from instructors. (There's also a privacy cap when you're not working out). In terms of the workouts, Mirror offers hundreds of classes, ranging from 15-minute stretching sessions to hour-long cardio boot camps. You can comb through old on-demand classes or join a live class. (A subscription costs $39/month and comes with a one-year commitment, which starts when your Mirror is delivered).

Mirror offers other packages that includes accessories like yoga blocks, foam rollers, heart rate monitors, and more. All bundles are $200 off and come with free shipping/installation via the coupon. Sale ends May 9.