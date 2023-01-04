Quick! MacBook Air M2 is $200 off in Amazon sale

The start of a new year has brought a slew of discounts on some top tech. And we’re now starting to see very tempting Apple deals appear at various retailers. Case in point, our pick for the best MacBook you can buy has just been reduced at Amazon.

For a limited time, you can score the MacBook Air M2 (512GB) on sale for $1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $200 discount compared to its regular retail price of $1,499, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the configuration in 2023 so far. Although it’s not quite the lowest price ever as this particular MacBook briefly dropped to $1,279 during the holiday shopping season.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. It delivers everything you could want from a notebook. The show stealer is the new M2 chip that enables lightening-fast performance, but the stunning 13.6-inch display is another highlight. We also love its 14 hours of battery life and it's 20% smaller profile compared to its predecessor. And all of this comes packaged in Apple's trademark sleek design.

We currently rank the MacBook Air M2 as not only the best MacBook you can buy but also the best laptop full-stop. In fact, we also believe it’s one of the best tech products of 2022 beating out stiff competition from the likes of the Steam Deck and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Forget purchasing the latest MacBook Pro 2022, it’s the MacBook Air M2 that should have your full attention.

In our MacBook Air M2 review, we said: “The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop for those willing to spend a little bit more for a great laptop. It delivers top-notch performance, over 14 hours of battery life and a bright and colorful display all in a delightfully portable design.”

As you might expect from an Apple laptop, the MacBook Air M2 combines slick design with a seriously impressive user experience. The best-in-class performance comes thanks in large part to Apple’s own M2 chip, and it helps makes this MacBook ideally suited for power-intensive tasks. Plus, it’s a great device for working on the go with an excellent keyboard and a Force Touch trackpad that is a thing of beauty and precision.

However, it’s the one-two punch of a stunning 13.6-inch display and seriously long battery life that impressed us more. Even with the slightly larger screen compared to its predecessor, the MacBook Air M2 manages to be 20% slimmer than the previous model. And in our testing we managed to squeeze a lengthy 14 hours of battery life out of the MacBook Air M2 — that should get you through the entire day with juice left to spare.

The slightly distracting notch and support for only a single external monitor are undoubtedly disappointing, but overall these are minor issues that do very little to distract from one of the best machines Apple has ever made. In fact, our biggest gripe at launch was the laptop’s high price, and thanks to this deal that’s an issue that has (mostly) been resolved.

While we thoroughly recommend you score this MacBook deal while it’s still available, if you’re a diehard Windows user or just want to consider some alternatives before committing to a purchase, we’ve also got a roundup of the best laptop deals you can shop right now. This includes discounts on everything from budget Chromebooks to cutting-edge gaming laptops.