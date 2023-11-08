Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundles unveiled — here are the best deals

During the annual Black Friday sales period Nintendo Switch deals are always hugely popular. The Switch is now more than six years old, but the demand always significantly spikes over the holiday season.

Even Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals don’t typically tend to offer much in the way of money-off savings, but we do often see a slew of fantastic bundles that package together a Switch console with one (or even a couple) of the system’s very best games. And this year the Nintendo Switch bundles are better than ever.

We’re already seeing bundles for the regular Nintendo Switch, the portable-only Nintendo Switch Lite and the ultra-premium Nintendo Switch OLED. And Nintendo itself has confirmed there’s more to come as we build up to Black Friday itself. Here are the best deals right now.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles — Editor's picks

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ Nintendo

Available from 11/19: The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a larger 7-inch OLED display, increased internal storage, a redesigned docking station and an improved kickstand. This bundle also includes the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game is the perfect game for playing with friends, just don't get too competitive.