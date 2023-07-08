My favorite Prime Day deal isn’t on Amazon — get Xbox Game Pass for $1 right now

Microsoft recently bumped up the price of Xbox Game Pass in most countries, and now it's bringing back a long-running promotion to sweeten the deal for newcomers. New members can score one of the best deals in the gaming industry for just $1. That gets you access to hundreds of games you can play on console, PC and cloud-based streaming. This is a deal we're sure you won't find on Prime Day.

Currently, Xbox GamePass Ultimate is offering your first month for just $1. The PC Game Pass also dropped down to a $1 introductory price. After your first month, you'll pay $9.99/month for PC membership, $16.99/month for Ultimate membership or $10.99/month for Console membership.

This Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you the first month of membership for just $1. After your first month, you'll pay $10.99/month for PC membership, $16.99/month for Ultimate membership or $10.99/month for Console membership. Xbox Game Pass gives you instant access to over 100 games. Plus, you get Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release.

Microsoft's Netflix-style video game subscription service lets you play a huge range of Xbox games old and new, including the best Xbox Series X games and best Xbox One games. It also packs in Xbox Live Gold (normally $10 per month), which enables online play for Xbox titles in addition to monthly free games.

Plus, cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate makes it simple to play across PCs, consoles, Apple iPhones/iPads and more devices. A Game Pass subscription is the perfect addition for anyone with an Xbox as it brings tons of great games to play right out of the box.

In July, Xbox Game Pass saw its first price increase since its debut in 2017. The Ultimate tier rose from $14.99 to $16.99, while the basic tier increased from $9.99 to $10.99. The PC Game Pass has remained unchanged. Given that Microsoft's added hundreds of titles since its launch, it makes sense that prices would have to increase eventually.