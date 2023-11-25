Meta Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal — get $50 off and free $50 gift card now

While the Meta Quest 3 has finally arrived, the Meta Quest 2 still holds its own as one of the best VR headsets on the market. Now that Cyber Monday deals are pouring in, Amazon's upping the ante with its already great Meta Quest 2 discount.

Right now, the Meta Quest 2 is just $249 on Amazon. Even better, you'll receive a free $50 digital Amazon credit with your purchase when you use code META50. This is $50 off the entry-level model that comes with 128GB of storage, the Quest 2 VR headset, and two controllers. While not the steepest markdown, saving $50 is nothing to sneeze at, and the added $50 gift card Amazon is throwing in certainly sweetens the deal.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

+ Free $50 Amazon gift card! In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy for its upgraded specs, sleek design and expansive game library. This entry-level configuration with 128GB of storage normally costs $299, but it's now $249 at Amazon, and the retailer's throwing in an extra $50 digital Amazon credit for good measure.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy

If you’ve yet to check out VR gaming, the Meta Quest 2 is a great way to see what all this fuss is about without breaking the bank. Right now you can also snag a Meta Quest 2 for $50 off at Best Buy, though obviously it doesn't come with the free Amazon gift card.

As we said in our Meta Quest 2 review, it’s a great follow-up to the original Quest headset, offering a sleeker design and superior performance when it comes to playing the best VR games.

As with its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2 gets rid of some of the biggest barriers to entry when it comes to VR like the need to invest in a powerful gaming PC or hook up tons of wires and sensors. The Meta Quest 2 makes it easy to pop in out and out of VR to play games, watch shows and movies, and enjoy immersive VR experiences without being tethered to a PC, console or phone. There's also the option to plug it into a PC to enjoy Steam VR games too if you desire, but it's not a requirement.

If you’ve yet to dive into VR or want to finally go untethered, the Meta Quest 2’s price, game library and overall ease of use make it the best entry point into virtual reality yet. It has its flaws, of course, namely that the controllers rely on AA batteries and it's not the most graphically superior option on the market.

However, we’re still convinced it's one of the best VR headsets for most people — especially when marked down to $249. Again, if you’re new to VR gaming, this is absolutely a deal worth checking out.