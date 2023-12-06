Massive gift card deals at Best Buy — save on Apple, Under Armour and more

Gift cards are among the most practical gifts you can give. They're great because they let the recipient pick the gift they want. They can also be used year-round, usually with no expiration dates to worry about. Although finding gift card deals can be tricky, there's a rare gift card sale happening right now at Best Buy.

For a limited time, you can get up to a $25 Best Buy e-gift card with the purchase of select gift cards. For instance, spend $100 on an Apple Gift Card and you'll get a free $10 Best Buy eGift card for yourself. Below I've rounded up the best gift card deals happening now at Best Buy.

Best gift card deals

Gift card sale: spend $50, get $5 card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a wide variety of gift card deals just in time for the holidays. Currently, when you spend $50 or more on select cards, you'll get a $5 Best Buy e-gift card for free. Eligible cards include Under Armour, Chipotle, and Dave & Buster's.

Apple: spend $100, get $10 card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a $10 gift card when you spend $100 or more on Apple gift cards. The free gift card will be e-mailed to you upon purchase.