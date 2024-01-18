Every M3 MacBook Pro model just crashed to their lowest prices ever — up to $250 off now

It’s a rarity to see Apple’s latest MacBooks get discounted so soon into its launch, but 2024 seems to have thrown us a curveball, as the M3 machines just dropped to their lowest prices.

Right now, you can get up to $250 off the whole lineup of M3 MacBook Pros — starting with the 14-inch with standard M3 for just $1,399.

M3 MacBook Pro deals — best sales now

14-inch M3 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

We are big fans of the new entry-level M3 MacBook Pro , which replaces the 13-inch Pro and brings everything we love from the proper prosumer model to a lower price point. This discount makes it just $100 more than its smaller counterpart, and gives you a faster M3 chip, brighter display and over 17 hours of tested battery life.

14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

At its full price, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro represents a bit of an awkward purchase decision — given the fact that the M3 model can do much of what this offers for most users, and the M3 Max model is right there. But with $200 off, this powerful mid-tier option makes a lot more sense, and you get an additional Thunderbolt port.

14-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro: was $3,199 now $2,999 @ Amazon

Need a turbo boost without sacrificing the portability? You can snag $200 off the M3 Max model (the one with the beasty 30-core GPU). Alongside this, you’ll find 36GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and that delicious Space Black finish is available.

16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro: was $2,499 now $2,249 @ Amazon

Increase that screen real estate and get $250 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. This version of the Pro chip is the upgraded version with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU that brings some impressive gains in game frame rates and graphics-intensive workflows.

16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro: was $3,999 now $3,799 @ Amazon

And finally, the monster M3 Max MacBook Pro has also returned to its lowest price. This chip absolutely blazed through all our tests, and demolishes any and all workloads with the greatest of ease.

Make no mistake about it. If you’ve been holding out for MacBook sales, this is the best time to buy. We’re all just as surprised as you are that this time has come so soon, but take advantage of it while you can and jump on the 3nm bandwagon!