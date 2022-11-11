LIVE Best Buy Black Friday deals — $200 off MacBook Pro M2, OLED TVs from $569

The weekend is upon us and a new round of Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days out, Black Friday deals are happening now and Best Buy is one of the major retailers leading the charge.

We're covering all the sales at Best Buy to bring you the biggest discounts on popular products like OLED TVs, MacBooks, and air fryers. We've already seen the 48" LG A2 OLED hit $569 (opens in new tab), the lowest price we've ever seen for an OLED TV. Plus, you can also get the new MacBook Pro M2 for $1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), its lowest price ever.

There are always more deals to come, though, so stay tuned as we bring you all the Black Friday Best Buy deals live. (And if you can't get enough, check out our Best Buy coupon codes for more ways to save.)

Best early Best Buy Black Friday deals