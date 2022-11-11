Live
LIVE Best Buy Black Friday deals — $200 off MacBook Pro M2, OLED TVs from $569
Today's top Best Buy Black Friday deals
The weekend is upon us and a new round of Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days out, Black Friday deals are happening now and Best Buy is one of the major retailers leading the charge.
We're covering all the sales at Best Buy to bring you the biggest discounts on popular products like OLED TVs, MacBooks, and air fryers. We've already seen the 48" LG A2 OLED hit $569 (opens in new tab), the lowest price we've ever seen for an OLED TV. Plus, you can also get the new MacBook Pro M2 for $1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), its lowest price ever.
There are always more deals to come, though, so stay tuned as we bring you all the Black Friday Best Buy deals live. (And if you can't get enough, check out our Best Buy coupon codes for more ways to save.)
Best early Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K:
$49$24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Beats Studio Buds:
$149$99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Motorola Moto G Power (2021):
$249$129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm):
$279$169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299$569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 75" TU690T 4K TV:
$849$579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus:
$999$749 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 13.3" M2:
$1,299$1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Shop all early Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Apple: $200 off M2 MacBooks, up to $800 off iPhone 14 (opens in new tab)
- 4K TVs: OLEDs from $569 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: deals from $29 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: air fryers, blenders, from $39 (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: up to $500 off the latest laptops (opens in new tab)
- PC gaming: save on gaming monitors, laptops, accessories (opens in new tab)
- Phones: up to $800 off Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 with activation (opens in new tab)
- Smart watches: save on Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Android tablets, iPads up to $100 off (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to 60% off Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: deals from $129 (opens in new tab)
- Video games: Xbox Series X and PS5 games for as low as $10 (opens in new tab)
- MS Surface Pro 8 w/ keyboard:
$1,349$899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
We've seen a lot of Surface Pro 8 deals in the past, but never have we seen one this good. Right now Best Buy has the Surface Pro 8 bundled with the Signature Keyboard for $899. The keyboard normally costs $179 on its own, so you're getting a generous $450 discount. We named the Surface Pro 8 one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, and perfect for everyday use. In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we loved the device's beautiful, sharp display. We also like how its speakers are cleverly hidden behind the top bezel and bonus points for delivering solid audio.
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K:
$49$24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
We'll start off our liveblog by sharing our best streaming device. The excellent Roku Streaming Stick 4K has hit its lowest price ever, and it's the perfect time to pick one up if you haven't already.
If you're not shopping for a new TV this Black Friday, but want to give your current one an upgrade, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is exactly what you're looking for. You'll be able to stream live TV, as well as content from all the best streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. And all of it will be in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.
Best of all, if you're visiting family for the holidays, just throw your Roku Streaming Stick 4K in your bag and you won't miss out on any of your favorite shows while you're away from home.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.