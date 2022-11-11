Live

LIVE Best Buy Black Friday deals — $200 off MacBook Pro M2, OLED TVs from $569

Today's top Best Buy Black Friday deals

By Millie Davis-Williams
Best Buy Black Friday deals
The weekend is upon us and a new round of Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days out, Black Friday deals are happening now and Best Buy is one of the major retailers leading the charge.

We're covering all the sales at Best Buy to bring you the biggest discounts on popular products like OLED TVs, MacBooks, and air fryers. We've already seen the 48" LG A2 OLED hit $569 (opens in new tab), the lowest price we've ever seen for an OLED TV. Plus, you can also get the new MacBook Pro M2 for $1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), its lowest price ever.

There are always more deals to come, though, so stay tuned as we bring you all the Black Friday Best Buy deals live. (And if you can't get enough, check out our Best Buy coupon codes for more ways to save.)

Best early Best Buy Black Friday deals

Surface Pro 8

We've seen a lot of Surface Pro 8 deals in the past, but never have we seen one this good. Right now Best Buy has the Surface Pro 8 bundled with the Signature Keyboard for $899. The keyboard normally costs $179 on its own, so you're getting a generous $450 discount. We named the Surface Pro 8 one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, and perfect for everyday use. In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we loved the device's beautiful, sharp display. We also like how its speakers are cleverly hidden behind the top bezel and bonus points for delivering solid audio.   

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K plugged into an HDMI port with a Tom's Guide Lowest Price graphic on top

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey for Tom's Guide)

We'll start off our liveblog by sharing our best streaming device. The excellent Roku Streaming Stick 4K has hit its lowest price ever, and it's the perfect time to pick one up if you haven't already.

If you're not shopping for a new TV this Black Friday, but want to give your current one an upgrade, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is exactly what you're looking for. You'll be able to stream live TV, as well as content from all the best streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. And all of it will be in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. 

Best of all, if you're visiting family for the holidays, just throw your Roku Streaming Stick 4K in your bag and you won't miss out on any of your favorite shows while you're away from home. 