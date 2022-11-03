Live
Best Buy Black Friday deals LIVE: MacBooks, OLED TVs, headphones and more
Here are Best Buy's can't-miss Black Friday deals
Black Friday officially starts on November 25. But don't tell that to Best Buy. The retailer has been offering impressive Black Friday deals since late October. I've been covering Black Friday deals for over 10 years now and while I'm normally critical of those "early preview deals," this year retailers are rallying hard and offering some of the best deals of the year.
Best Buy Black Friday deals are particularly impressive. In many cases, I feel that Best Buy is outshining Amazon with deals that their rival simply isn't offering. For instance, the 14-inch MacBook Pro continues to sell for $1,599 at Best Buy, whereas Amazon is surprisingly keeping the price at $1,859. Likewise, the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV first hit $569 at Best Buy. Amazon's response is to offer the older (2021) LG A1 48-inch 4K TV for $569.
I'm not saying all of Best Buy's Black Friday deals are amazing — the retailer has yet to discount the Apple Watch 8 for instance — but right now Best Buy is winning the Black Friday deals race, even if it's by a slim margin.
So we're starting this live blog to highlight the top sales in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals preview. From 4K TVs to air fryers — here are today's top deals. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's top Best Buy coupon codes).
Best early Best Buy Black Friday deals
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299$569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen):
$129$69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer:
$449$249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Motorola Moto G Power (2021):
$249$129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Fitbit Sense 2:
$299$199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB):
$999$799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360:
$1,499$999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB):
$1,999$1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm):
$279$199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K:
$49$24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Shop all early Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Apple: $400 off MacBook Pros, up to $800 off iPhone 14 (opens in new tab)
- 4K TVs: OLEDs from $569 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: deals from $29 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: air fryers, blenders, from $39 (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: up to $500 off the latest laptops (opens in new tab)
- PC gaming: save on gaming monitors, laptops, accessories (opens in new tab)
- Phones: up to $800 off Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 with activation (opens in new tab)
- Smart watches: save on Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Android tablets, iPads up to $100 off (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to 60% off Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: deals from $129 (opens in new tab)
- Video games: Xbox Series X and PS5 games for as low as $10 (opens in new tab)
- Gaming sale: buy 2 video games, get 1 free @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The holidays are a great time to expand your video game collection. For example, right now at Best Buy you'll get a free video game when you purchase two. The sale includes PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox titles. It also includes some of our personal favorite games like Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank, and Spider-Man Miles Morales.
Heads up: Best Buy suggests packages to buy, but you can also click on the "Build my Package" button to make your own bundle.
- Google Pixel 6a (128GB):
$449$299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Looking to upgrade you smartphone ahead of Black Friday, but don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract? Best Buy has you covered as the Google Pixel 6a (128GB) is on sale for $299 (opens in new tab). That's sizeable $150 saving compared to its retail price of $449.
There's a lot to like about the Pixel 6a. From its bright 6.1-inch OLED display, to the powerful Tensor chip that keeps it running. In our Pixel 6a review, we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market and we found that it delivers better performance than its closest Android rival, the Samsung Galaxy A53.
It is also a great camera phone. There are two cameras on the back that deliver an excellent photography experience with a 12.2MP main camera and a second 12MP ultra-wide camera.
- Galaxy Buds 2:
$149$89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Not all earbuds demand a $249 price tag. If you're on a budget, the Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. They features a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and colorful options. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review, we said they provide a pleasant mobile listening experience without breaking the bank. Not a fan of the color? Amazon offers a few more color options (opens in new tab) for the same price.
- MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB):
$1,999$1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The MacBook Pro 14-inch isn't expected to get a full refresh until 2023, but the current model is one of the best laptops you can buy period. And right now you can get it for just $1,599, which is $400 off its standard price and its lowest price ever.
This system is powered by Apple's powerful M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already fast M1 chip. Based on our testing, the MacBook Pro 14-inch runs circles around most Windows laptops when it comes to performance, and we saw over 14 hours of battery life in our MacBook Pro 14-inch review.
You also get a bright and rich 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add in three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and SDXC card slot — plus MagSafe charging — and you have a winner.
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299$569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If I had to pick one deal to highlight Best Buy's entire Black Friday sale — this would be it. I never imagined 4K OLED TV prices would plummet like this in 2022, but here we are. Right now you can score the 48" LG A2 OLED 4K TV for just $569 at Best Buy. That's the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.
This TV gets you beautiful OLED visuals without having to spend a fortune. It's worth noting that this is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. You get support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG viewing formats, which help make the content you view on the screen look their absolute best. There's also built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can control your TV with your voice. But gamers take note — the refresh rate of the TV only goes to 60Hz (120Hz is preferred), and there is no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's an amazing deal on a 48-inch OLED TV.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.