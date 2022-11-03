Best Buy Black Friday deals LIVE: MacBooks, OLED TVs, headphones and more

Black Friday officially starts on November 25. But don't tell that to Best Buy. The retailer has been offering impressive Black Friday deals since late October. I've been covering Black Friday deals for over 10 years now and while I'm normally critical of those "early preview deals," this year retailers are rallying hard and offering some of the best deals of the year.

Best Buy Black Friday deals are particularly impressive. In many cases, I feel that Best Buy is outshining Amazon with deals that their rival simply isn't offering. For instance, the 14-inch MacBook Pro continues to sell for $1,599 at Best Buy, whereas Amazon is surprisingly keeping the price at $1,859. Likewise, the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV first hit $569 at Best Buy. Amazon's response is to offer the older (2021) LG A1 48-inch 4K TV for $569.

I'm not saying all of Best Buy's Black Friday deals are amazing — the retailer has yet to discount the Apple Watch 8 for instance — but right now Best Buy is winning the Black Friday deals race, even if it's by a slim margin.

So we're starting this live blog to highlight the top sales in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals preview. From 4K TVs to air fryers — here are today's top deals. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's top Best Buy coupon codes).

Best early Best Buy Black Friday deals