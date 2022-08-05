Back-to-school sales live blog: Best deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy now

Refresh

(Image credit: OontZ) This speaker is perfect for sound tracking dorm room parties, and it's surprisingly affordable as well. For its price, you won't find a better performing Bluetooth speaker than the OontZ Angle 3. It produces bright, clear vocals and crisp treble, and it even delivers a bit of bass. It's IPX5 weather resistance means it can take a splash of rain, just don't go dropping this one in a pool. OontZ Angle 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Matein) A reliable backpack is a back to school essential that every student needs, and don't let the cheap price of this Matein Laptop Back pack fool you either. This is one of the coolest backpacks on the market. The 27-liter bag features a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 17-inch laptop. It also has a USB-charging port, which connects to a battery backup in the bag that lets you charge your devices without having to open your backpack. But you will need to supply your own batteries as they're not included.



Matein Laptop Backpack: was $41 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future) Looking for a streaming device for your college dorm room? Search no further as the Fire TV Stick 4K is currently 20% off at Amazon. We rank it one of the best streaming devices available for good reason. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Right now it's $10 off in this back to school sale, but we have seen it drop to below $25 off in the past, so if you don't need it immediately it could be worth waiting for a deeper discount. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Lenovo) If you're looking for a Chromebook and low cost is your top priority then this Lenovo machine is a great pick. It's a no-frills laptop that is ideal for everyday tasks such as taking notes in lectures or surfacing the internet. It packs a 14-inch LCD, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It even comes with a free headset. Just keep in mind, this is a budget machine designed for light tasks. Lenovo CB3 Chromebook: was $279 now $169 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future) Heads up: You'll need to log into your Amazon Prime account to see this deal, but once you do Amazon has a nice surprise in store for you. It has the brand new unlocked Pixel 6a on sale for $436.52. However, you can activate the digital coupon (you'll find the digital coupon box below the sale price) to save an extra $37.52 at checkout. That gets you a final price of $399 and the cheapest unlocked Pixel 6a we've seen. Again, you'll need to log into your Prime account to see the digital coupon option. Otherwise, non-Prime members can get the unlocked Pixel 6a w/ a $50 Amazon gift card for $449, which is still a solid deal. (You're basically paying full price for the phone and getting a free $50 GC). Check out our Google Pixel 6a review for our full take on this phone. Unlocked Pixel 6a: $449 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) (Prime members)

Unlocked Pixel 6a w/ $50 GC: $499 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) (non-members)

(Image credit: Amazon) No matter how great your laptop is, at one point or another you're gonna have to connect it to a monitor. When you do — this is the monitor you'll want by your side. It gets you 28 inches of screen real estate in 4K glory. It also supports HDR content and features USB-C, HDMI, and VGA connectivity. It's a steal at this price (and the cheapest it's ever been). HP 28" 4K Monitor: $379 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Lenovo) The Lenovo Chromebook Duet and the Duet 3 hold a spot in our list of best Chromebooks. While we haven't reviewed the Duet 5 yet, chances are high that it follows in the same footsteps as its predecessors. That means you get a great display, solid battery life, and great overall performance for just $379. I have to call out that this model comes with a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, which is very rare for any Chromebook. Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 OLED: $499 $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future) If you're looking to block out the world around you without wearing heavy headphones, these 'buds are for you. In our Bose QC Noise Cancelling Earbuds review, we praised their superb noise cancellation and warm/rich sound quality. We also really like built-in mics for top-notch call quality and digital assistant use. Be warned that they're a tad on the bulky side, but overall they're awesome, especially at this price. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $279 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)