Live
Back-to-school sales live blog: Best deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy now
The best back to school sales right now
By Louis Ramirez published
August is peak season for back to school sales. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are now offering some of the best back to school deals of the summer. Whether you're shopping for the best appliances for student living or looking for the best MacBooks for college students, we're listing the best back to school sales as we see them.
One of our favorite sales today comes courtesy of Best Buy. The retailer is knocking up to $800 off Apple devices (opens in new tab) with discounts on all MacBook Pros, 30% off iPad accessories, and up to $800 off the entire iPhone 13 family.
Whatever you're shopping for, there's like a discount on it and we're here to help you find it. That said, we realize that households are tightening their budgets as fears of a recession loom. So we're rounding up deals on gadgets we've reviewed and/or highly recommend.
Back to school sales: Quick links
- Amazon: save on Bluetooth speakers, iPads, headphones, and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $200 off iPads, $100 off MacBook Air, more (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops deals from $323 (opens in new tab)
- HP: up to 50% off laptops priced under $699 (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: up to 63% off ThinkPads and IdeaPads (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: dorm room furniture on sale from $39 (opens in new tab)
- Razer: up to 50% off accessories + free gift (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: save up to $430 on Galaxy Chromebooks, tablets, and more (opens in new tab)
- Sling TV: free trial through August 20 only (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: free 5G phone w/ trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: backpacks from $15, school supplies from $1 (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: dorm room essentials on sale from $15 (opens in new tab)
Back to school sales: Best deals right now
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker:
$109$60 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- HP 15z Laptop:
$549$379 @ HP (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet OLED:
$499$379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- 10.2" iPad:
$329$299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Google Pixel 6a: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods:
$129$99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This speaker is perfect for sound tracking dorm room parties, and it's surprisingly affordable as well. For its price, you won't find a better performing Bluetooth speaker than the OontZ Angle 3. It produces bright, clear vocals and crisp treble, and it even delivers a bit of bass. It's IPX5 weather resistance means it can take a splash of rain, just don't go dropping this one in a pool.
OontZ Angle 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
A reliable backpack is a back to school essential that every student needs, and don't let the cheap price of this Matein Laptop Back pack fool you either. This is one of the coolest backpacks on the market.
The 27-liter bag features a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 17-inch laptop. It also has a USB-charging port, which connects to a battery backup in the bag that lets you charge your devices without having to open your backpack. But you will need to supply your own batteries as they're not included.
Matein Laptop Backpack: was $41 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Looking for a streaming device for your college dorm room? Search no further as the Fire TV Stick 4K is currently 20% off at Amazon.
We rank it one of the best streaming devices available for good reason. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Right now it's $10 off in this back to school sale, but we have seen it drop to below $25 off in the past, so if you don't need it immediately it could be worth waiting for a deeper discount.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a Chromebook and low cost is your top priority then this Lenovo machine is a great pick. It's a no-frills laptop that is ideal for everyday tasks such as taking notes in lectures or surfacing the internet. It packs a 14-inch LCD, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It even comes with a free headset. Just keep in mind, this is a budget machine designed for light tasks.
Lenovo CB3 Chromebook: was $279 now $169 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Heads up: You'll need to log into your Amazon Prime account to see this deal, but once you do Amazon has a nice surprise in store for you. It has the brand new unlocked Pixel 6a on sale for $436.52. However, you can activate the digital coupon (you'll find the digital coupon box below the sale price) to save an extra $37.52 at checkout. That gets you a final price of $399 and the cheapest unlocked Pixel 6a we've seen. Again, you'll need to log into your Prime account to see the digital coupon option. Otherwise, non-Prime members can get the unlocked Pixel 6a w/ a $50 Amazon gift card for $449, which is still a solid deal. (You're basically paying full price for the phone and getting a free $50 GC). Check out our Google Pixel 6a review for our full take on this phone.
Unlocked Pixel 6a:
$449 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) (Prime members)
Unlocked Pixel 6a w/ $50 GC:
$499 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) (non-members)
No matter how great your laptop is, at one point or another you're gonna have to connect it to a monitor. When you do — this is the monitor you'll want by your side. It gets you 28 inches of screen real estate in 4K glory. It also supports HDR content and features USB-C, HDMI, and VGA connectivity. It's a steal at this price (and the cheapest it's ever been).
HP 28" 4K Monitor:
$379 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet and the Duet 3 hold a spot in our list of best Chromebooks. While we haven't reviewed the Duet 5 yet, chances are high that it follows in the same footsteps as its predecessors. That means you get a great display, solid battery life, and great overall performance for just $379. I have to call out that this model comes with a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, which is very rare for any Chromebook.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 OLED:
$499 $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're looking to block out the world around you without wearing heavy headphones, these 'buds are for you. In our Bose QC Noise Cancelling Earbuds review, we praised their superb noise cancellation and warm/rich sound quality. We also really like built-in mics for top-notch call quality and digital assistant use. Be warned that they're a tad on the bulky side, but overall they're awesome, especially at this price.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds:
$279 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The 10.2-inch iPad is one of the best tablets on the market. Yeah, there are iPads with bigger screens or faster processors, but we like the 10.2-inch model because it offers enough muscle power for just about any task. Priced at $299, it's a modest $30 off, but this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this tablet.
10.2" iPad (64GB/2021):
$329 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
