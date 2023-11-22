Our favorite gaming laptop of the year is $400 off for Black Friday now

The best gaming laptops can be expensive. Thankfully, the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals have drastically reduced the price of many great machines. This includes a sale on our favorite gaming laptop of 2023.

Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is $1,199 at Best Buy. For those keeping track, that’s $400 off the listed $1,599 price. This notebook’s specs can handle the best PC games out there. As a laptop reviewer, I have no problem recommending this laptop to gaming enthusiasts. It’s impressive, especially at this solid price point.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,599 now $1,119 @ Best Buy

Save $400! This configuration of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 CPU, an RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. If you want a seriously powerful gaming laptop that won't destroy your bank about, this is the machine to get. I think it's a stellar Black Friday laptop gaming deal.

This updated Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a similar design to its predecessor. You won’t mistake it for anything other than a gaming laptop, but its svelte design is suitable for your office or favorite cafe. Measuring 12.31 x 8.95 x 0.73 and weighing 3.64 pounds, the G14 is fairly portable if you plan to frequently travel with the device.

Inside this elegant gaming laptop, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are impressive specs, so you’ll have little trouble running games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur’s Gate 3. If you need to edit videos or photos, this laptop should be able to perform those tasks competently.

The 14-inch (2,560 x 1,440) display features a 165Hz refresh rate, which should make games appear to run buttery smooth — especially if you can get them to run anywhere near 165 frames per second. But even if you don’t, having the extra fps headroom is beneficial. Unfortunately, this model doesn’t have an OLED display like the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 we reviewed. Still, games should look great at 2.5K resolution.

Overall, this is an impressive gaming laptop that's worth your hard-earned cash. If you're in the market for a new gaming rig, don't miss out on this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deal.