Memorial Day laptop sale: Our favorite 2-in-1 budget Chromebook is just $189

Best Buy's Memorial Day laptop sales are officially here. If you're looking for a reliable machine under the $300 mark, one of the best Chromebooks we've reviewed is now on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet on sale for just $189. That's $110 off and one of the top Best Buy Memorial Day sales we've seen this week. If you need more power, the newer OLED version of this laptop is also on sale.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an amazing value at full price, so getting a deal this good makes it even better. This 2-in-1 is versatile and will do everything you need it to do — stream videos, make video calls, and run apps. It holds a spot in our best laptops guide and features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 screen, MediaTek Helio P60T CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 (OLED): was $499 now $389 @ Lenovo

The original Lenovo Chromebook Duet earned a spot on our list of best Chromebooks. While we've yet to test the Duet 5, on paper this Chromebook appears to be a worthy successor. It features a detachable keyboard and fabric back cover with built-in kickstand, 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB eMMC.

With a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 128GB of storage, and cameras at the front and back, the Chromebook Duet has everything you need in a 2-in-1. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review , we were impressed with its performance. The screen is bright and looks great, and it can run multiple programs at once with no issues. One of the best things about this machine is its battery life. At 12 hours, 47 minutes it even beats the iPad, meaning you’ll be able to use it all day without having to reach for a charger.

The one thing we could knock the Duet for was the slightly cramped keyboard, but it’s hard to complain about that, given that the inclusion of a keyboard is a steal at this price. It’s one of the reasons we recommend the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for families — it can easily be passed around between everyone all day while still going strong, and it’s a good device for kids to use.

Meanwhile, the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 features the same detachable keyboard and fabric back cover with built-in kickstand found in its predecessor. However, the comparisons end there as the new laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB eMMC.