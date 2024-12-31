Act fast! This HP Chromebook 2-in-1 is $230 off — just $199 right now

When it comes to budget-friendly laptops, the best Chromebooks are among the most affordable options. Even the most expensive models are reasonably priced.

Right now you can buy the convertible HP Chromebook x360 14-inch laptop for $199 at Walmart. This is a $230 discount from the $429 it usually sells for, so it's an excellent price for a Chromebook on the higher end of the performance spectrum.

If you're on the fence about getting this Chromebook, here's a look at what it brings to the table and why it's a good deal.

HP Chromebook x360: was $429 now $199 at Walmart This Chromebook has solid specs for the price. Its 14-inch, 1080p display will make your web apps and YouTube videos look great. The processor is an Intel Processor N100, and it comes with 4GB of RAM (while that doesn't sound like much, for Chromebooks, it's enough). The rated battery life is 10 hours on a charge, so you don't need to worry about it getting through the day.

This Chromebook is affordable even at its full price, but with $230 off, it's a steal. Between the respectable 4GB of RAM and Intel Processor N100, it'll efficiently run all the web apps available on Chrome OS. You aren't going to do any gaming with this laptop, but for getting work done, it'll handle whatever you need it to.

Its 2-in-1 design allows it to be used as a tablet for reading books and browsing the web or quickly flipped into a more traditional laptop that lets you get work done.

Other notable features include an HD camera for those all-important video calls and a full HD display. You also get a Wi-Fi 6 connection and Bluetooth 5.3 for fast internet and smooth connections to your wireless devices. You get 64GB of internal storage, which is a little smaller than I'd like, but with so many of the Chromebook features being cloud-based, you won't need much.

One thing that's cool about Chromebooks is how fast they boot up. It'll go from off to on in about 10 seconds, so you can get into your Google Doc or Sheet when inspiration strikes.

If you decide to buy this laptop, read our Chromebook app guide, which will help you find the software you need.