Last chance! Save $765 on one of the year's best organic mattresses at Awara

If you’ve had your eye on a new organic mattress for a while, there’s still time to score one of the best mattresses at a bargain price. Awara, the brand behind one of the best organic mattresses, has shaved $765 from all of their Natural Hybrid Mattresses. This means that you can buy a queen size Awara Natural Hybrid mattress for just $949 at Awara. Plus, you'll get a premium bedding bundle, which includes a mattress protector, two latex cooling pillows and bedding set for $159 instead of $499.
Awara is renowned for its sustainable and reasonably priced organic mattresses. The Natural Hybrid ranks highly in our best organic mattress guide, thanks to its temperature regulation and superb support for nearly all sleeping positions.
As well as being competitively priced, Awara offers some pretty enticing benefits, too. You’ll get a decent 365 night sleep trial, plus a lifetime warranty. Shipping is free and fast, with Awara aiming to ship within two to five business days. That means if you order your mattress now, you could see the new year in on it. Let’s take a closer look at the deal.
Awara Natural Hybrid at Awara Sleep
Was: From $1,299
Now: From $949 at Awara Sleep
Summary: The Natural Hybrid is Awara’s entry level model that punches beyond its reasonable price tag. During our Awara Natural Hybrid mattress review, we were impressed with its eco-friendly credentials and superb pressure relief. The combination of 8-inches of individually wrapped coils and 2-inch layer of Dunlop latex supports all sleeping positions, including back, side and stomach, keeping the spine properly aligned and gently cradled. It offers such a high level of support, we think it’s one of the best mattresses for back pain. The Natural Hybrid boasts natural temperature regulation, thanks to a plush top cover crafted from organic cotton and New Zealand wool, which works to keep you cool in the summer and cosy during the winter months. One potential drawback from this mattress is its motion isolation — we found a little bit of motion transfer during our review, so might be best suited to solo sleepers. However, this is an outstanding naturally cooling organic mattress and an incredibly reasonable price.
Price history: You’ll never pay full price for this mattress from Awara, with omnipresent sales meaning you’ll usually pay in the region of $1,099 and $999 for a queen size mattress. Right now, you can buy a queen size mattress for $949, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen from this brand, making now an excellent time to buy. But you’ll have to be quick — we don’t know how long this low price will last.
Benefits: 365 nights sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free and fast shipping