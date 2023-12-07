Just in time for Xmas, Amazon AU's dropped some epic Lego deals — here are my top 10

Lego never goes out of style as the perfect gift for kids and adults alike. With Christmas 2023 only a few weeks away, now's the time to save big with discounts on dozens of Lego sets on Amazon — you can even get a Lego set for 48% off!

When it comes to Christmas gifts, I’m always looking for the best deals for the Lego fanatics in my life, (myself included), and good deals on iconic sets can be hard to find.

That’s why it’s time to stock up with these Amazon Lego deals happening now, as a variety of sets have been discounted through Lego’s Amazon storefront, from Lego Harry Potter to Lego City, and every franchise in between.

There’s a lot of Lego deals on right now, but I’ve selected some of my favourites, with deliveries set to arrive well before Santa jumps into his sleigh on Christmas Eve. These Lego deals below are available while supplies last, so act fast or you’ll miss out.

Lego Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm: AU$52.99 now AU$27.50 at Amazon The Lego Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm embraces the creative nature and interactive play in Minecraft. Featuring iconic character Steve as a minifigure, this 257-piece set is perfect practice for any future Lego masters and it’s a massive 48% off!

Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was AU$399.99 now AU$294 at Amazon Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser is a 2807-piece build with a button activated head, neck movement and a fireball shooter. Standing over 32cm tall, the buildable character model and battle platform is a must-have for any Super Mario fan.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was AU$699.99 now AU$523.82 at Amazon This stunning 6020-piece Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set, including 4 minifigures, gives fans a glimpse into the microscale world of Harry Potter — but beware of the Basilisk! With hours of interactive play, muggles will be spellbound with this enchanting set.

Lego City Lunar Roving Vehicle: was AU$49.99 now AU$32.65 at Amazon The Lego City Lunar Roving Vehicle set includes a moon rover, a meteorite setting, and 3 astronaut minifigures. Designed with NASA-inspired details and omnidirectional steering, this rover is perfect for any budding astronaut.

Lego Friends Forest Horseback Riding Center: was AU$104 now $88.40 at Amazon Centred around animal-loving kids, this detailed stables playset comes with 7 figures, including 2 horses, a pony and a dog. This Lego Friends Forest Horseback Riding Center set is a great score with 15% off RRP.

Lego Art Hokusai The Great Wave: was AU$169.99 now AU$127.20 at Amazon If you’re trying to move away from franchised sets, and into the realm of aesthetically pleasing Lego, this stunning set is perfect for you. This recreation of the renowned artwork is a great gift for any art lover, creating a masterpiece worth displaying in any home or office.

Lego Ideas Home Alone house: was AU$449.99 now AU$422.24 at Amazon Calling all millennials still wanting to be Kevin McCallister from Home Alone — this set is for you! Shipping from Amazon Japan, this Lego Ideas Home Alone set should be on everyone’s Christmas list this year… unless you’re a Wet Bandit.

Lego Super Heroes Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum: was AU$379.99 now AU$331.64 at Amazon Packed with features only die-hard Marvel fans will recognise, this 2708-piece build brings iconic scenes from Doctor Strange to life. With reconfigurable walls, adjustable elements and 9 minifigures, this set provides hours of entertainment, much like the MCU.

Lego Disney Up House: was AU$89.99 now AU$63.20 at Amazon The Lego Disney Up House set is sure to boost creativity and storytelling skills of any young Disney Pixar fan. Geared towards builders aged 9 and up, the colourful house comes complete with balloons, a dog figure and 2 character minifigs.

Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest: was AU$899.99 now AU$686 at Amazon If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda and challenging Lego builds, you’re sure to love this 6187-piece set of the Razor Crest. Featuring 5 minifigures, a detailed cockpit, and cargo compartment, it’s an out-of-this-world build and display model for any Star Wars fan.

More Amazon Lego deals on now