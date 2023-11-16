I’ve covered Black Friday sales for 9 years — here’s my favorite Black Friday smartwatch deals

So you want to buy a new smartwatch, and you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your tech. I’ve got good news — the Black Friday deals have started a week early this year, and now is a good time to buy.

I’ve been covering Black Friday for the past nine years, and this year, the deals appear to be dropping earlier than ever. Below, I’ve hand-picked a few of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals that have already dropped, but keep an eye on our Black Friday smartwatch deals hub as we get nearer to Black Friday.

The best Black Friday Apple deal

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The best Apple Watch deal to shop today is on the Apple Watch Series 8, which currently has a whopping $100 off! It's not the newest Apple Watch on the market, but don't let this put you off. Aside from the double tap gesture and the S9 processor, the Apple Watch Series 8 looks and feels very similar to the Apple Watch Series 9. This is a great buy.

The best Google Pixel Black Friday deal

Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The best Google Pixel Watch deal to shop right now is on Google's first smartwatch. In our Google Pixel Watch review, we said its good looks, smart software, and its Fitbit-based fitness tracking features make it a strong first-generation device. At $199, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel Watch.

The best Black Friday Fitbit deal

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. In addition to activity and sleep tracking, it has an ECG sensor, body temperature sensor and built-in GPS. At $199, it's the cheapest we've seen the tracker go, so grab it while you can.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Ok, so it's not technically a smartwatch, but LOOK at this deal! The Charge 6 is Fitbit's newest fitness tracker, and at $99, it's an excellent price for an excellent device. It has all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS, and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. Read our Fitbit Charge 6 review for more info.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

The best Black Friday Garmin deal

Garmin Epix 2: was $799 now $449 @ Amazon

The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale on Amazon, discounted to $449. The watch comes in three different colors, but it’s the slate steel design on the black band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and white titanium models are also on sale, but are slightly more expensive. Don’t hang around — this deal is bound to sell out quickly.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a smartwatch?

In a word, yes! Last year we saw discounts on a number of brand's top smartwatches, from Apple to Fitbit. The deals above are all fantastic, and are some of the lowest prices we've seen for the smartwatches in question, so we'd be tempted to shop now, rather than wait for the official Black Friday to arrive!