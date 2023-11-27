I’m a mattress writer — 11 unmissable Cyber Monday deals ending tonight

Cyber Monday (like Black Friday) is a great time to snap up one of this year's best mattresses for less. Some of today's best Cyber Monday mattress deals offer you the chance to buy a luxury bed at a more budget-friendly price, while some cheaper entry-level models — such as the Allswell X 10” being reduced to $70 in Walmart’s holiday sale — hit rock bottom prices.

But with so many last-minute sales flying around, how can you tell which deals are actually with the money? Luckily, I’ve been on the lookout for the greatest bed sales, so I’ve rounded up all the best-value mattresses that are worth checking out this Cyber Monday.

I’ve also included info on extras such as trials and warranties, and which kind of sleepers each mattress is actually designed for — and which sleepers should avoid. Let's take a closer look...

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $839 $449 at DreamCloud

Trial period: 365-night sleep trial

Warranty: Lifetime warranty

Best for: back sleepers and couples This firm, luxury hybrid is perfect for all sleepers thanks to its four layers of comforting foam. Our testers for the DreamCloud Mattress review praised its layer of individually wrapped coils for motion isolation and recommended it for bed-sharing couples. Its hybrid design also gives it a luxurious feel without the heat-trapping tendencies of all-foam beds. Right now, you can get 40% off this DreamCloud mattress, reducing a queen to $799 and a king to under $1000, which is amazing value for a luxury hybrid. It also comes with generous extras such as a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns, and an offer on a bedding bundle. However, sleepers with a lighter build may find it too firm, which is why we also recommend the memory foam version (a king is now $949).

2. Allswell X 10 Hybrid Mattress: from $100 $70 at Walmart

Trial period: 90-night sleep trial

Warranty:10-year warranty

Best for: pressure relief on a budget Yes, a hybrid mattress for as low as $70. Perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly bed, the Allswell X 10 punches well above its price tag in terms of comfort and support. It’s suitable for most sleeping positions, thanks to its universally popular medium-firm rating, and its top layer of premium memory foam adds great pressure relief. Individually wrapped coils also provide great motion isolation for couples and cooling airflow for hot sleepers. A bargain even at full retail, Walmart's Cyber Monday deal has made it even cheaper at $70. Extras include a 10 year warranty, free shipping and returns and 90-day trial.

3. Sleep Number i8 smart bed: from $3,339 $2,379 at Sleep Number

Trial period: 100-night sleep trial

Warranty:15-year warranty

Best for: athletes and the health-conscious The app-controlled Sleep Number i8 bed is a best-seller for the brand thanks to its sleep tracking, with the mattress using a range of sensors to monitor different aspects of your sleep and then generating a Sleep IQ score so that you can see what's happening at bedtime. The other big draws are Smart Adjustability (which adapts constantly to your body) plush layers of soothing CertiPUR-US certified foam, and ceramic-gel cooling technology to cool down hot sleepers.Currently, you can get 30% off for Cyber Monday, plus a 100-night trial, 15-year warranty, and free premium delivery and set-up.

4. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,095 $695 at Saatva with our exclusive sale access

Trial period: 365-night sleep trial

Warranty: Lifetime warranty

Best for: All sleep styles Topping our best mattress guide, This luxury innerspring hybrid has customizable features that cater to all kinds of sleepers. There is no fiberglass in Saatva mattresses (using natural thistle and organic New Zealand wool as flame retardants instead), and our Saatva Classic review praises its lower back support system. Saatva offers a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and white glove delivery, including removal of your old mattress. On top of these generous extras, our exclusive Saatva sale access means you get get a queen size mattress for just $1,595.

5. Helix Midnight Mattress: from $936.30 $702.20 at Helix

Trial period: 100-night sleep trial

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Best for: Side sleepers We rate the Helix Midnight as the best mattress for side sleepers thanks to its cushioning memory foam that soothes the pressure points of shoulders and hips. Its contouring medium feel also supports restless sleepers, while its top cover with Helix’s trademark cooling technology will leave hot sleepers feeling cool and comfortable. Couples are in good hands, too, thanks to this fiberglass-free hybrid’s strong motion isolation. In our Helix Midnight review , we praised its pressure-relieving support for side sleepers, but flagged that heavyweight sleepers may find this mattress too soft. Currently, you can get 25% off and a free bedroom bundle (worth up to $418) with the code BF25 – but hurry as this code is due to expire at any moment.

6. Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: from $777 $699 at Avocado

Trial period: 100-night sleep trial

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Best for: Sustainably relieving back pain Not only is this the cheapest mattress sold by eco-luxury sleep brand Avocado, but it’s also the cheapest fully certified organic mattress in America. The fiberglass-free hybrid mattress is made of over 900 pocketed coils and organic latex to deliver a contouring, gentle-firm feel. It’s endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, plus the new Eco Organic is a good choice for anyone seeking a mattress for back pain to relieve back pain.Use the coupon "HOLIDAY" or “TG10” to take 10% off all sizes at the Avocado checkout. After discount, the twin costs $699 (was $777), whereas the queen costs $1,169 (was $1,299).

7. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $199 at Siena

Trial period: 120-night sleep trial

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Best for: Stomach sleepers and couples Within this entry-level Memory Foam Mattress, Siena delivers incredible value. In our Siena Memory Foam review , testers found the motion absorption makes the the mattress ideal for bed-sharing couples, plus the fantastic edge support means it's easy to get in and out of bed. Despite being a memory foam, it’s quite firm and doesn’t have that classic ‘hug’ of a foam bed – but it does deliver good temperature regulation for a cooler sleep. Stomach and heavyweight sleepers should suit this bed well, even if back and side sleepers may take some time to adjust to its firmness. Right now, you can get $500 off a Siena Memory Foam, saving you over 50% on a queen reduced to $399 (was $799). Extras include a 180-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.

8. Serta Perfect Sleeper® Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress: $499.99 $899.99 at Mattress Firm

Trial period: 120-night sleep trial

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Best for: side, Stomach and Back Sleepers With its plush comfort, firm support, and medium feel, Serta’s Perfect Sleeper suits all sleep styles – making it perfect for couples and guest bedrooms. This innerspring bed is one of Serta’s most popular beds thanks to its custom coil system for better pressure-point relief, contouring support, and motion isolation. Its also made with a soft fiber layer with hypoallergenic, antimicrobial properties to protect the mattress from mold, mildew and bacteria. Despite its cooling gel foam and breathable materials, the cooling technology is pretty average, so hot sleepers may want to opt for a mattress with more temperature-regulating properties. Right now, this Serta mattress is 45% off for a queen, going from $ $1099.99 down to $599.99. Plus you can get an adjustable base (worth up to $499.99) free when you use the code ELEVATE. It also comes with a 10-year warranty, 120-night trial and free delivery.

9. Beautyrest PressureSmart™ 2.0 Firm 11" Mattress: from $599.99 $999.99 at Mattress Firm

Trial period:120 night sleep trial

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Best for: back and stomach sleepers If you sleep on your back or stomach or have a heavier-than-average build, Beautyrest’s PressureSmart 2.0 is firm enough to alleviate lower back pain by keeping your spine supported and aligned. It’s great for hot sleepers,too, thanks to its temperature-regulating technology that draws away heat and keeps the surface cool. Couples should also enjoy its motion isolation, which means you won’t be able to feel your partner’s tossing and turning. However, this is a super-firm bed, and it’s likely that lightweight and side sleepers won’t get the cushioning comfort that’s right for them. Right now, Mattress Firm’s Cyber Monday Deal has knocked 30% off the PressureSmart, but you can boost that discount to 40% off with the code SCORE100. Using the code ELEVATE scores you a free adjustable base (worth up to $499.99). This is an epic deal, and with extras such as a 120-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty, and free delivery, now is definitely the right time to buy a firm Beautyrest mattress for less.

10. Birch Natural: from $1,498 $1,199 at Birch Living

Trial period:100 night sleep trial

Warranty: 25-year limited warranty

Best for: back and stomach sleepers The Birch Natural is one of this year's best organic mattresses thanks to its fiberglass-free hybrid design, eco-friendly materials such as latex and organic wool, and responsive surface. In our Birch Natural mattress review , we found that the bed was cool enough for hot sleepers and bouncy enough for front and back sleepers. Our testers did note, however, that it can be too firm for side and light sleepers, and couples and restless sleepers may want something with more motion isolation. The mattress is often on sale at 20% off, but has increased to 25% off this Cyber Monday with a queen size down to $1,592 (was $2,123). Tied-in with the price is a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 25-year warranty.