I test Instant Pots for a living — these are the 5 best Black Friday deals I'd buy right now

If you’re shopping around for one of the best Instant Pots , the current Black Friday deals are already offering some great discounts.

As Homes Content Editor, I’ve tested a bunch of Instant Pots, cooking up a feast and making an abundance of stews! I’ve found these countertop appliances incredibly versatile, convenient and can produce quick results at just the press of a button. These handy, multi-functional, pressure cookers come with a range of programs like steam, bake, yogurt making, sterilize and they can even air-fry — depending on the model. So it comes as no surprise that Instant Pots have become a must-have kitchen item.

Luckily, I’ve spotted some impressive deals from retailers right now. Perhaps my favorite deal is on the Instant Pot Duo Plus Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker on sale for just $79 at Amazon . That's an impressive 47% off, and the lowest price we’ve seen for one of the best instant pots right now. Best Buy is also offering the same deal , and if you’re after a smart Instant Pot, the Instant Pot - 6Qt Pro Plus with WiFi 120V - Black, is currently on offer for $149 from $199.

Another deal that caught my eye was the Instant Pot - 8 Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer for $149 from $199. I’ve tested this model and it has to be my favorite by far. I was impressed by the pressure cooking for meat stews, which produced tender and flavorful dishes each time. I was also impressed by the air fryer function that quickly cooked frozen french fries in under 15 minutes — with crisp and tasty results. Best of all, if you’re after the sheer convenience of having a 2-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker combo, this is a real space saver for compact spaces, and good value for money.

So whether you're looking to buy a new Instant Pot ahead of the holidays, or wish to upgrade your existing model, then now is a great time to pick up a great Instant Pot deal and cook easy.

Black Friday Instant Pot Deals

Instant Pot Duo Plus Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Plus comes with nine cooking functions including pressure and slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer. It has a simple one-touch operation, large LCD display and cooking progress bar. What’s more, it has the quietest steam release which is handy. Its 6-quart capacity is suitable for six people and comes in a stainless steel color.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Mini Electric Pressure Cooker - 3 Quart: was $83 now $79 @ Amazon

If you’re after an entry-level Instant Pot or cooking smaller quantities, this model is a good deal. It comes with 7 programs including rice maker, steamer, and sauté pan, to cover all your basic cooking needs. It also has one-touch cooking and 13 customizable Smart Programs. It’s incredibly easy to use, clean and ideal for up to three people or batch cooking for singles.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker - 6 Quart: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

With its attractive, premium design, this Instant Pot Pro comes with 10 functions and five customized settings to program your own recipes. It also comes with an advanced LED control display that clearly shows the settings and progress bar. Plus, its 6-quart capacity can serve up to six people. What’s more, it’s sleek, matte black design will make a stylish addition to suit any kitchen.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer - 8 Quart: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

For those after a pressure cooker and air fryer, this is the ideal combo. Best of all, it’s on sale at just $149. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp comes with two interchangeable lids to suit each function, and has 11 programs — including steaming, roasting, baking, boiling. It’s Evencrisp technology ensures the crunch that you would get from deep-frying, with less oil. With a sleek, stainless steel finish, its 8-quart capacity is ideal for large families.