I make (and eat) way too much pizza — the best cheap Ooni oven is $88 off for Prime Day

One of the perks of my job is testing the best pizza ovens for Tom's Guide. When I'm not buried in spreadsheets, I'm spreading mozzarella and marinara on a round piece of dough, and firing up until, as the old Elio's ad goes, the cheese starts going blub blub blub.

But, pizza ovens — the good ones — aren't cheap. You'll have to make a lot of pies until you reach the break-even point. That's why it's worth checking out this Prime Day deal for the Ooni Fyra 12, which is currently on sale for $261 at Amazon, a savings of 25% over its regular price.

Is there a hotter Prime Day deal than this?

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $261 @ Amazon

The Ooni Fyra 12 is a wood-pellet-powered pizza oven that can reach temperatures of 950º F, and fit pies up to 12 inches in diameter. It measures 29 x 28 x 15.5 inches when assembled, and weighs just 22 pounds. This Prime Day deal slices 25% off its regular price.



My wife bought me the Ooni Fyra 12 three years ago as a Christmas present. At the time, pizza ovens were a hot commodity, so even though she ordered it in November, I didn't get it until March.

The Fyra 12 can crank out wonderfully charred Neapolitan pies in as little as 90 seconds

Reader, the wait was worth it: The Fyra 12 can crank out wonderfully charred Neapolitan pies in as little as 90 seconds — that's because you can get the inside of the oven up to 950º Fahrenheit. I learned you have to be very attentive — I've turned more than one pie into ash if I waited too long.

The Fyra 12 uses wood pellets as its fuel source (you can buy a huge bag of them for about $20 at any hardware store). It takes a little more effort than gas-powered stoves, but not too much.

To keep the best pizza ovens up to date, I've tested a number of other models, and found that the Ooni Fyra 12 performs just as well as ones that cost five times as much.

And while the Fyra 12's small size means it's not as good for baking larger items, like loaves of bread, it is portable enough to pop in the trunk of your car if you want to bring it over to a friend's house or on a camping trip. I've road-tripped with it to my friends and relatives, who all were more than happy.

However, if you want to make pizza, you'll need a few more accessories. For starters, you'll want to pick up a pizza peel (this one is on sale for $23 on Amazon), and I also recommend Marc Vetri's Mastering Pizza ($17, Amazon) for some great dough recipes.

