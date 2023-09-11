Hurry! This RTX 4090 gaming laptop is $800 off right now

You rarely find the best laptop deals on eBay, but sometimes the venerable online auction house offers great discounts on brand-new notebooks. That's exactly what's happening right now, because for a limited time only you can get a new gaming laptop from eBay for $800 off.

Right now the HP Omen 17.3-inch laptop is on sale for $2,399 at eBay via the HP Store at eBay. That may seem pricey but it's actually a steal, since this massive gaming machine usually sells for $3,199 on account of its top-tier specs. It packs the best graphics card you can currently get in a laptop, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, as well as one of Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9 CPUs, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

HP Omen 17" Gaming Laptop: was $3,199 now $2,399 @ eBay

This HP Omen 17 gaming laptop is on sale for $800 off for a limited time. It features a 17.3-inch 1440p screen with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and the guts to play the latest games, including an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. We recommend acting fast as we don't know how long this deal will last.

This HP Omen laptop sports a 17.3-inch 1440p screen and weighs just over 6 pounds, so it's no lightweight. But while it might be a pain to lug to class, when set up at home on your desk it should deliver enough raw gaming power to rival a desktop gaming PC. And since the 1440p screen has a refresh rate of 165Hz and supports Nvidia's G-Sync adaptive sync technology, you can look forward to playing games at upwards of 100+ frames per second with no stuttering or graphical tearing—just silky-smooth gaming.

You also get a 720p webcam that should be good enough for video calls, 4-zone RGB lighting on the keyboard, and a decent array of ports that includes Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, USB-A, and an HDMI 2.1 port as well as a microSD Card reader.

This laptop also comes with a copy of Windows 11 Home and a 1-month free trial for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service, which means you can start downloading and playing games on this machine right away.