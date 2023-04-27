Hurry! This 55-inch TCL QLED TV just crashed to $399

Looking for an awesome deal on one of the best TVs? I search the web for TV deals every day for Tom's Guide, and this is one of the best around right now.

The TCL 55-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV (S546) is $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. It's an awesome price for a QLED set and it's our top choice for the best value QLED TV.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-Series review, we said it offers killer performance and a wide variety of features for the price. Features include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode and built-in Google TV.

Key features: 55-inch (3840 x 2160) screen, Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, 8W + 8W speakers with Dolby Atmos, 60Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI (1 eARC) ports, Google TV operating system

Product launch: 2021

Price history: At launch, prices for the TCL 5-Series (S546) ranged from $599 for the 50-inch model, to $1,299 for the 75-inch model. The 55-inch model we're focusing on cost $649 at launch, and its lowest price ever is $399.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $399 (opens in new tab) (55-inch model) | Amazon: $429 (opens in new tab) (50-inch model)

Reviews consensus: The TCL 5-Series QLED (S546) is on our list of the best TVs, earning the title of best value TV. In our TCL 5-Series QLED (S546) review, we praised its high-quality QLED display, great color and smooth motion, and excellent value for money. In addition, the Google TV operating system the TV runs on is simple and easy to use.

Toms Guide: 4.5/5 (opens in new tab)

Buying guides: Best TVs, best cheap TVs, best TCL TVs

Buy it if: You want an affordable TV with an impressive QLED display that handles motion and color beautifully.

Don't buy it if: You want a gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 support and a 120Hz refresh rate.