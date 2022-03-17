Hurry! The amazing Dell XPS 13 just crashed to $772

If you're searching for the best laptop on the market, look no further than the amazing Dell XPS 13. This laptop is impressive both inside and out, with an attractive design and brilliant performance.

Right now, you can grab the Dell XPS 13 Touch for just $772 at Dell when you use the coupon "SAVE17" at checkout. Laptop deals don't get any better than this.

Dell XPS 13: was $979 now $772 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and you can get it for just $772 with this killer deal. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge touch display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Use the code "SAVE17" at checkout to get this deal.

As we mentioned above, the Dell XPS 13 is our pick for the best laptop on the market. And not only that, it's been at the top of our list for several years running.

The performance this laptop offers for the price is stellar. You'll be able to surf, stream, and work without noticing any slowdown. Plus, with a thin and light design, comfy keyboard, and long 11-hour battery life, this laptop is the perfect work machine.

But it's not just good for work — this laptop's bright and vibrant display makes for excellent entertainment. Details and colors will pop, and with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5%, not even the bezels will interrupt your viewing experience. The visuals will look even better if you spring for the Dell XPS 13 OLED.