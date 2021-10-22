Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro just dropped to $149

Early Black Friday deals are already in full swing, meaning some of the biggest retailers are putting their finest tech devices on sale for ridiculous prices. Wireless earbuds are one of the most popular items during this season, so if you're on the lookout to snatch a pair on a killer discount, we've got you covered.

Right now, Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro on sale for $149. That's saving you $50 off its original price, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen. And if the stock runs out, check out Amazon's listing, which offers the same model for an identical price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

This deal takes a whole 25% off the original price, making it one of the best offers we've seen. The Galaxy Buds Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 8 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and colorful options. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro made it to our best wireless earbuds roundup, and for a good reason too. These flagship earbuds offer superb noise cancellation, powered by Broadcom BCM43015.

Weighing just 0.22 ounces (per bud), these earbuds can deliver five hours of listening time with ANC on (18 hours with charging case) and eight hours with ANC off (28 hours with charging case) — all via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, we were impressed with their stylish and waterproof design and exceptional audio quality. Speaking of the design, the above deal applies to all three color options: Phantom Black, Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver.

For a limited time, Best Buy also offers an extended holiday return period, which applies to all purchases made from now through January 2, meaning you can rest your mind at peace knowing that you can return the item anytime until January 16.

Compared to the likes of the AirPods Pro, the rather affordable price tag of the Galaxy Buds Pro makes for a more compelling case too. Throw in a 25% discount, and these earbuds are an absolute bargain. Hurry though, as stock is limited.

