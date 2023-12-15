Hurry! PlayStation Portal is back in stock at PlayStation Direct

The PlayStation Portal has quickly become one of the most in-demand tech items of the holiday season. This dedicated remote-play device sold out almost immediately upon its launch in mid-November, and we've seen very few PlayStation Portal restocks since then, until now.

The PlayStation Portal is currently available for $199 at PlayStation Direct. You will need to sign into your PlayStation account to buy the PS5 accessory. We also recommend placing your order as soon as possible as stock is expected to go quickly, as there's a strong chance this is one of the last restocks before the holidays.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct is Sony's official gaming retailer. Naturally, it's an excellent place to look for PlayStation Portal restock, and right now the remote play device is currently available to purchase via the online retailer. You'll need to log into your PlayStation account to purchase, and it costs its standard retail price of $199.

The PlayStation Portal is a dedicated remote-play device that allows you to play your PS5 games via its 7-inch LCD display. It requires a strong internet connection to function and is therefore not a Nintendo Switch rival. However, that limitation hasn't stopped it from becoming a popular item among the passionate PlayStation fanbase.

Sony teased this restock several weeks ago after it promised to provide further availability updates in "early December". The retailer has now followed through and is taking fresh orders of the popular PlayStation device. There is a high likelihood that this will be PlayStation Direct's last restock this side of Christmas, so if you want one for either yourself or holiday gifting be sure to purchase one now before the dread out-of-stock message appears again.

If you want to learn more about the PlayStation Portal before committing to a purchase, be sure to read our full PlayStation Portal review as well as my experience taking the PS Portal on a trip (spoilers: it's not cut out for traveling).

PlayStation Portal restock tracker